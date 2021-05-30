UNIONVILLE — This town is a town of veterans. The original homeowners were 18 African American soldiers back from the Civil War. They fought for the North.
The formerly enslaved fought in the Civil War. The free man and women eventually called their new town Unionville — an affront to secessionists and supporters of the Confederacy on the Eastern Shore.
It was two Quakers — Ezekiel and Sarah Cowgill — who sold the parcels to the returning Civil War veterans for a school and a church. Eventually 49 families made the town home.
Martin Hayman reflected on the history of Unionville, which sits five miles from Easton in Talbot County.
“These men fought in the Civil War and came back. Eighteen of them came back and built this village. They got the land for a dollar a month and they built their homes. They built a church. They built a school. All they wanted was a place to raise their families, raise crops and just live a peaceful life,” said Martin Hayman.
“The Lord put us all here to get along,” said his older brother David.
David Hayman grew up in Unionville in the 1950s with six brothers and a sister. He was the oldest.
His father made a good living fixing cars. He supported his brood well on this single income. David went to the segregated Robert Moton High School in Easton. He was there the year when the schools finally integrated.
The Moton School opened in 1870 and was previously called the Easton Colored School.
The story of Unionville’s founding is not that long ago. The legacy of segregation still exists on the Eastern Shore.
David was drafted by the U.S. Army 1968 at the age of 20, in 1969, he went to Vietnam as a truck driver. He signed up for a two year stint. The first 13 months he moved around the U.S. getting trainings. Places like Fort Bragg, Fort Leonard and Fort Sill. By the time he got called up to Vietnam, he only had eleven months left to serve.
Although he was issued an M-16, he never had to shoot at anyone. He moved eight inch ammunition with big cargo trucks.
“They needed a wrecker operator, because I was with artillery. I had to take the ammo off the truck and put it on the ground. I was needed to do a job. They needed someone and that is how I was to go to Vietnam. Sometimes on convoy, I would tow a vehicle that was torn up. We had to go out there where our big guns were and fill up sand bags. The Vietnamese would definitely shoot towards the guns. They knew where the big guns were,” he said.
“I am so glad I never had to use my gun,” David said.
Some of the stereotypes of Vietnam Vets don’t fit David. He was based six miles from Saigon. He didn’t do drugs or party in Saigon. He said he did like the massages in Vietnam because the women would walk on his back. He laughs at the memory.
“Oh man it was beautiful. They would massage you. But as far as any affairs with women, that didn’t happen. You had to be careful because the one thing you didn’t know was who you could trust. They were friends during the day and then at nighttime a lot of them were your enemy. You didn’t know who was who,” he said.
His trips to the South Vietnam capital popularized in movies and books were pretty run of the mill.
“We would only go to Saigon for laundry detail. It was a short time maybe two or three hours. We mainly eat hot dogs and baked beans. We ate a lot of that. We had powdered eggs and scrapple, bacon and pancakes. We had 70 guys in our platoon,” he said.
For fun in Vietnam he had a reel to reel tape recorder. He recorded a lot of music and he would sit there and listen to them. All the great artists of that era were on his reel to reel.
“We are talking the Supremes. Aretha Franklin. Temptations. Four Tops. OJs. I even used to listen to Elvis. That was a good singer. Oh yeah and James Brown,” David said.
He also remembers the losses from the war. He knows the guy’s names and said the war as whole did not make a lot of sense.
“Memorial Day means a lot to me because I had some friends who got killed in Vietnam. It hits home when I think about those guys. It seems to me it was an unnecessary war. It was a money making war because we didn’t win. We did not win that war. I remember my parents on Memorial Day, too. They passed so I think about them,” David said.
Thinking about younger people, he wants them to understand Memorial Day. There is a whole mindset missing from the newer generation, David said.
“The sacrifice that these guys did in the war. I wasn’t in the fighting like these infantry guys, but that had to be some kind of ordeal. I think everyone should have some sort of military experience. They have you show respect. This is the whole problem. People don’t show respect. In the military you will do respect. I had just as many white friends as I did black friends. People are people by the way you treat them. If you treat people bad, they will act bad. Respect goes a long way. I didn’t have any problem with any white guys. We all got along really good. A lot of stuff was going on back then like Martin Luther King,” he said.
He was a buck sergeant when he got out. He earned an E-5 rank. He wore the First Air Cavalry insignia.
“I came back from Vietnam in ‘70. Some people knew I had been in the service and others didn’t know. I would say, ‘Yeah I was in Vietnam.’ And people were like, ‘I didn’t know you were in the service.’ The guys that did know I was in didn’t talk about it much. Didn’t ask me any questions. Sometimes they would ask, “What happened over there, man, what did you do?” he said.
More than 58,300 American soldiers and personnel died during the Vietnam War along with more than 3 million Vietnamese soldiers and civilians on both sides of the lengthy conflict.
The view toward the U.S. military and foreign policies were also much different in 1970 with the anti-war movement continuing to burgeon.
“What confused me was when then didn’t acknowledge us when we came home from Vietnam. The general public did not give us the respect and let us know that they appreciated anything. It was a shame how we were disrespected. A lot of military people like World War I and World War II they gave them guys a lot of respect, but Vietnam vets? They did not give them no respect at all. It is a shame,” he said.
He took his experience and training in the war and translated it into a career as a body man and painter. He works on cars. He loves Mustangs. His father was a body man too. He started working the wash rack at Noble Ford. They sent him to Virginia for training in detailing. Then he got his shot by being persistent at being a body man.
“They said David your work is good but you are slow. We will keep you as a body man but hope you speed up a bit. I didn’t realize what is involved in working in the body shop. It is a tedious job and you have got to take your time. What I like about doing bodywork is the after effects. I really do like it when it is done,” he said.
He brought out a photo folio of cars he has worked on. He has even fixed up Porsches. He speaks of the cars as if they are relations. He built a car called “Hooker” for drag racing. It was a Mustang street car and he turned it into a drag car.
“Maybe I wasn’t as fast as some of the guys, but I had a good time,” he said.
