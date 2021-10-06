DENTON — In September, just weeks before a portion of Route 404 was dedicated to Brianna Freeman, a group of young people devoted their afternoon to sprucing up the memorial garden created to remember Brianna and the more than 100 victims whose lives were lost on what was once one of the deadliest highways in Maryland.
Plans for the garden began in 2010, years after the 10-month-old Brianna was killed and her parents and other community members joined to create the Citizens for Transportation Emergency Action for Maryland (C-TEAM) to help ensure a safer highway for all travelers.
“Many in our community, over the last two years, have continued to volunteer their time and energy. We remain grateful for each and every one of them,” Marie Freeman said. “It’s upkeep has been a good service project for students for 10 years now.”
The garden has been tended to by family and friends, students for service learning, sports teams, and even confirmation candidates for required service.
Seasonal mowing is included in the Caroline County Recreation and Parks mowing contract. Before and after season mowing, as needed, is completed by a couple of families, Freeman said. Ongoing expenses are met by donations, primarily from family members on occasions of birthday, anniversary, and Christmas.
Denton business partner, Choptank Supply continues to support our efforts and donate mulch as needed, she also noted.
Freeman, whose husband Daniel first erected crosses near the scene of Brianna’s accident, was joined by the late Jim Voss in the plans to come up with a new way to honor those who died along the highway.
With the help of the State Highway Administration and former SHA regional director Richard Lindsey, a memorial garden was constructed along the highway, on Orly Road adjacent to Shore Highway (404) and Business 404, west of Denton. Ginny Richardson, a Denton resident, designed the layout and site plan.
The SHA donated the land to be used for the memorial — a brick and living ornamental structure surrounded by shrubs. The masonry work includes 4-by-8 inch bricks engraved with the names of some of the more than 100 persons whose deaths along Route 404 have been recorded. Those engraved bricks were placed on the outer rim of the inner circle, which surrounds a six-foot center planting bed. The outer circle made up of a five-foot wide planting bed of flowering shrubs and shade trees, along with ground cover shrubs. There is also a memorial sign facing the entrance to the memorial, which is a six-foot wide, 25-foot long stone walkway from the attached parking areas.
“The site is a good one,” said Voss in 2010, “It’s convenient to 404 but not right on the highway and it’s in a place where a person can park their car and walk to the memorial garden. And it won’t be a distraction to drivers on 404.”
From US 50 at Wye Mills, take MD Route 404 east for 12 miles to right onto MD 404E Business, approximately 0.2 mile to right onto Orly Drive, to the garden on right. Two parking spaces are available at the entrance of the brick walkway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.