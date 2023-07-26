FEDERALSBURG — On July 15, Men for Change hosted around 100 people at its honoring community banquet celebration at Federalsburg VFW Post 5246. Five honorees, Latonnia Bowens, Cynthia North, Wendy Garner, Dr. Willie Woods and Kenneth Bennett, sat up on the stage as gospel music filled the hall. One honoree, Brian Curtis, vice principal of Federalsburg Elementary School, was not able to attend.
The Federalsburg nonprofit organization’s slogan is “changing our community through service.” They are geared toward mentoring youth to keep them above the perils of the street that have turned too many into statistics, according to David Ricks, president of Men for Change.
“We are honoring the people in our community who have done outstanding things. This is year 12 or 13, and it is our biggest fundraiser. We hope to raise $6,000, $7,000, $8,000. Kids are expensive,” Ricks said. “We started out mentoring young men, and then in 2013 we started mentoring young ladies too. We have teachers, mentors, educators and coaches. They are around kids all the time.
“The more mentors we have, the better. Everyone needs a mentor,” Ricks added.
Maryland Senator Johnny Mautz R-37 was there as an honored guest. He handed out citations and got into the spirit of the event with a couple of hallelujahs. There was live music by The Gospel Souls, community pride and a long buffet table filled with food.
The honorees each received a plaque from Men for Change and a citation from Mautz.
Ricks also mentioned the organization takes kids on field trips like to Six Flags, Ocean City or a college trip. Men for Change also feeds up to 50 children every week. There is a waiting list of another 75 kids that they simply can’t provide for. A big capital project that will allow the organization to reach more people is to convert the Dollar General in Federalsburg into their new activity center. It will be called the Federalsburg Activity Center.
Pastor Sanford B. Ricks said, “I teach them. I have been a teacher for 13 years. They graduate and went on, but the greatest thing is when they come back. They have jobs. Some of them went to college. That is exciting. We will continue mentoring but we want to go to some of the businesses and we want some apprenticeship programs. We want to get them into the workforce earlier and get our youth the skills they need.”
Johnny Mautz was introduced by Rev. Ronnie James, state chaplain of Maryland. He said that Mautz’s motto is “Eastern Shore First, always.”
Mautz said, “It is right here. It is where the rubber hits the road. This Men For Change board is a volunteer board. That board has stayed true. Let’s give them a round of applause. I have some citations here. But right now what matters most is those children. They get lost in the noise. I can’t tell you how valuable and how significant it is to have an organization like Men For Change. When I talk about different programs in Annapolis, they all sound good on paper, but not many of them produce anything at all. But Men For Change not only produces but is here touching kids every day in a very special way. It is also contributing to Federalsburg with a store front that is being developed. It is adding to the map.”
Mautz stepped down from the lectern and spoke to the crowd from ground level. He called up two young successful people. Sharese Thompson is an incoming freshman at Bowie State University and she came up to the podium with Taryn Waters, another rising freshman at University of Maryland at College Park. They both attended Colonel Richardson High School. They were mentees. Mautz told them you are appreciated, you are a significant achievement and you are valued. Both young women declined to comment.
Cynthia North, guidance counselor at Colonel Richardson, was given an award and a chance to address the crowd.
“I have loved working with high schoolers. I have witnessed supreme kindness. I have been lucky to have been a part of your grounded, tight knit, caring community. I feel grateful to have been a small part of helping my students reach their potential,” North said.
Preston Commissioner Savannah Winston, who is on the Men for Change board, introduced Wendy Garner’s many volunteer achievements and said of Garner, “By serving we can all make a difference.” Garner was applauded.
Coach Kenneth Ray Bennett sat with his 2-year-old grandson in his lap and listened as his son Tyler said, “Most people know him as Coach Ray. A mentor is defined as a trusted counselor or guide. He understood that sports are something that every kid looks forward to. He made sure that every child was fed. Dad has been a father figure to a lot of kids in the Preston-Federalsburg area.”
Willie Woods, Caroline County NAACP president, was honored next.
Woods said, “Thanks to the Men For Change for this honor. I appreciate it. I was raised in a family that valued service and helping others.”
Latonnia Bowens, honoree and entrepreneur, said, “We all know that we need a team that supports us and keeps us covered in prayer. I knew what I wanted to do early on and that was to beautify ladies and to do it with grace and excellence to help build character and esteem. My passion is to make everyone feel good. In my salon, we don’t start unless we pray first. July was 29 years in business. I have employed 15 young ladies from the county. This is my first award, and I appreciate it.”
She also told the young people present to never give up on their dreams. “If you have an idea of entrepreneurship, you pray about, your research it, you study it and you wait on it, then decide if that journey is for you. Everyone’s journey is going to be different, but if it is for you, God will make it happen,” she said.
After all the awards were given out, it was time to eat. Fried chicken and pineapple upside down cake were among the many offerings.
