FEDERALSBURG — On July 15, Men for Change hosted around 100 people at its honoring community banquet celebration at Federalsburg VFW Post 5246. Five honorees, Latonnia Bowens, Cynthia North, Wendy Garner, Dr. Willie Woods and Kenneth Bennett, sat up on the stage as gospel music filled the hall. One honoree, Brian Curtis, vice principal of Federalsburg Elementary School, was not able to attend.


  

