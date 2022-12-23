CAMBRIDGE — The two men accused of damaging churches and burglarizing private properties in Dorchester County in July were convicted of burglary and defacing religious property in December.
William Jay Taylor III, 20, of Delmar, Delaware, and Damian Michael Evert, 21, of Berlin, each pleaded guilty to several counts of burglary and defacing religious property during separate plea hearings in the Dorchester County Circuit Court.
The charges against the men stemmed from multiple citizen calls reporting a swerving car, burglary attempts and damage to churches in early July.
The initial responding officer located Evert and Taylor at a restaurant on Taylors Island and noticed that both appeared to have recent injuries to their arms and hands. The officer noted there were two cans of Twisted Tea in the cupholders, according to charging documents filed in the district court.
The officer also spoke with the Old Trinity Church Pastor Dan Dunlap, who showed two damaged headstones in the church’s cemetery. One had been pulled out of the ground and thrown, and the other had been kicked over, according to the police report.
Evert and Taylor were indicted in July on 24 charges in connection to breaking and entering the Old Trinity Church in Church Creek, destroying a headstone and footstone in the cemetery and damaging a church window. The document also charged the two with damaging and defacing property and trespassing at Lane Methodist Episcopal Church and attempting to burglarize a property on Taylors Island.
Both were held at the Dorchester County Detention Center until their plea hearings in December.
Evert entered guilty pleas to five charges, including second- and third-degree burglary, defacing religious property and destroying a funerary object, during a plea hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Dorchester Circuit Judge William Jones sentenced Evert to 48 years in jail — the maximum combined sentence for the five charges — and suspended all but five years and 173 days. Jones also credited Evert with the 173 days of time served since his arrest in July.
Taylor entered guilty pleas to four charges on Wednesday, Dec. 7: two counts of second-degree burglary, one count of third-degree burglary and defacement of religious property.
Jones sentenced Taylor to 38 years in jail and suspended all but 18 months of active time. Taylor did not receive any credit for time served, according to court documents.
The four counts to which Taylor pleaded guilty carried a total maximum sentence of 43 years in jail.
Both men were ordered to complete mental health treatment and submit to alcohol and drug evaluations and treatment.
Following release, the men will each be placed on five years of supervised probation.
Jones also ordered that Evert and Taylor are jointly and severally responsible for paying $16,900 in restitution to Old Trinity Church.
