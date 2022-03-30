EASTON — Michele Dappert, candidate for Talbot County Council, first became involved in community affairs as a student at Easton High School. Funding had been cut for the 1:1 Laptop Initiative, a program providing students with laptops, and she was asked by Vice Principal Thomas Callahan to become a student representative to help save the program.
The laptops were saved. “My desire to run for office was born there,” Dappert said. “That’s when I learned people working together effectively communicating from every sector, business, government and private citizens, can bring positive change.”
She graduated from Emerson College with a bachelor’s degree in digital communications and political science, and is currently a senior marketing specialist at Planit, a strategic marketing agency. Dappert said she feels a need to give back to the community and understands how important it is for students and working families to have support from the County. Students coming up behind her and fellow Talbot citizens “must have access to the tools of the modern era,” she said.
Dappert announced her candidacy at the Easton Town Library on March 9. After a brief introduction she answered questions concerning a range of topics from economic development to water quality and education.
“We were thrilled that Michele chose to announce at our event,” said Democratic Women’s Club President Lynne McGrath. “She stayed to answer questions longer than planned and has certainly done her homework. Many of our members know her because she has been a volunteer for years in Talbot County. There is a lot of excitement around having such a smart and dynamic young woman in the race.”
Having also served as a member of the Talbot County Democratic Central Committee, she is currently vice president of the Talbot County Democratic Forum and sits on the communications committee.
