CHESTERTOWN — Eastern Shore farmers and agricultural enterprises were awarded money this year to help develop their farms. A total of $52,519 in Micro Ag Grant program funds was awarded to Kent County, with other funding going to Cecil and Queen Anne’s.
According to a news release, the grant program is a joint effort of the Upper Shore Regional Council, the Cecil County Office of Economic Development, Kent County Economic & Tourism Development and the Queen Anne’s County Department of Economic Development.
All told, 34 farmers and agricultural enterprises in the Upper Shore region were awarded funding. Cecil and Queen Anne’s counties each saw $48,000.
These grant funds provide farmers with the capital to support the development, expansion and coordination of farms, agricultural enterprises and initiatives along the Upper Shore Region. The Micro Ag Grant program aims to improve the regional food system by creating a cohesive relationship between economic development offices and farmers.
“We want to encourage farmers and agricultural enterprises in the Upper Shore region to work together to promote the ‘Buy Local’ movement and increase access to fresh food in our rural communities,” said USRC Executive Director Susan O’Neill in the release. “The Micro Ag Grant program seeks to provide opportunities for resource sharing and partnership throughout the Upper Shore, ultimately helping to create a vibrant and economically sustainable rural community.”
The 2022 Micro Ag Grant recipients are: Blue Heron Farm; Brewer’s Hideaway; Bull & Goat Brewery; Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center; Centreville Farmers Market; Coops and Crops; Crow Vineyard; Cult Classic Brewing Company; Delmarva Crop Queen; Diversified Natural Processing LLC; Eastern Shore Permaculture Institute; Flying Plow Farm; Fresh Source Farms; Galvinell Meat Co; Helen Edith Farm LLC; Hopkins Game Farm; Jade Farm; King Mushrooms LLC; Land’s End; Lockbriar Farms; Melissa Yeager; Misty Rose Farm; Oksana’s Produce Farm; Orchard Point Oyster Company; Patriot Acres LLC; Robert Baldwin; Round Woods Farm and Nursery; Southern Cattle; Stafford Angus; Stafford Pork; SunKissed Flower Farm; Talisman Therapeutic Riding; Unity Church Hill Nursery; Zambuto Farms.
Farmer RJ Baldwin started raising and selling mums four years ago on his Kent County farm. He mixed the soil and potted them individually by hand and was able to process 1,000 plants per year, the release states.
After receiving funds from the 2022 Micro Ag Grant program, he purchased a potting machine to help with soil mixing and pot filling and increased his production to 6,000 mums this year. The grant also helped him purchase a cold box for refrigeration and storage.
“The cold box keeps produce fresh for an additional 2-3 days, meaning less waste and more revenue,” Baldwin said in the release. “Without the funds from the grant program, I wouldn’t have been able to scale up.
Baldwin’s goal is to be a full-time farmer.
The 2023 grant cycle will begin accepting applications from Cecil, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties Jan. 2, 2023. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2023.
For more information about the Micro Ag Grant program, visit https://usrcmd.org/agmicrogrant.
