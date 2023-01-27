Koats for Kids

Mid-Atlantic TirePros in Easton recently sponsored its 16th annual Arlene M. John Koats for Kids Drive, collecting over 559 coats and dozens of gloves, knit hats, mittens and scarves for underprivileged children on the Mid-Shore. From left: Terry John, owner of Mid-Atlantic TirePros; Terry Hines, manager of Admiral Cleaners; Linda Laramey, owner of Crackerjacks; Matt Spence, manager of WCEI; and Marilyn Neal, executive director of the Neighborhood Service Center.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Mid-Atlantic TirePros in Easton recently sponsored its 16th annual Arlene M. John Koats for Kids Drive, collecting over 559 coats and dozens of gloves, knit hats, mittens and scarves for underprivileged children on the Mid-Shore. The drive began in 2007 in honor of Terry John’s wife Arlene.


