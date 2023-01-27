Mid-Atlantic TirePros in Easton recently sponsored its 16th annual Arlene M. John Koats for Kids Drive, collecting over 559 coats and dozens of gloves, knit hats, mittens and scarves for underprivileged children on the Mid-Shore. From left: Terry John, owner of Mid-Atlantic TirePros; Terry Hines, manager of Admiral Cleaners; Linda Laramey, owner of Crackerjacks; Matt Spence, manager of WCEI; and Marilyn Neal, executive director of the Neighborhood Service Center.
EASTON — Mid-Atlantic TirePros in Easton recently sponsored its 16th annual Arlene M. John Koats for Kids Drive, collecting over 559 coats and dozens of gloves, knit hats, mittens and scarves for underprivileged children on the Mid-Shore. The drive began in 2007 in honor of Terry John’s wife Arlene.
“We continue to be blessed in our community by generous businesses and citizens who work to make this event a success year after year. We are grateful for everyone who participated this year,” said Terry John, owner of Mid-Atlantic TirePros.
Partners in this year’s event include WCEI/WINX, Crackerjacks, Admiral Cleaners in Easton, Michelin, The Star Democrat, Neighborhood Service Center, and SSJ Web Consultants LLC. Admiral Cleaners provided complimentary coat cleaning. The first 200 people who donated received a gift certificate to Crackerjacks and Mid-Atlantic TirePros.
Special thanks to both the Interact and the Student Government clubs at Easton High School for their participation. Mid-Atlantic TirePros is located at the corner of Dover Road and Teal Drive in Easton. For more information, contact Terry John at 410-770-3337.
