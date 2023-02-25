ANNA PHILLIPS
EASTON — The Maryland 4-H Foundation and Maryland 4-H announced scholarships for eight Mid-Shore students Sunday, Feb. 19.
The 2023 virtual youth awards gala “Be Epic” celebrated achievements of 4-H Club members throughout the state. Local 4-Hers took home nine scholarships altogether.
Caroline Saathoff of Caroline County won the George Edward Lechlider Scholarship.
Parker Miller of Kent County won the Mid East Dairy Herd Improvement Scholarship.
Anna Phillips of Kent County won the Victor T. Olds Memorial Scholarship.
Karli Abbot of Talbot County won the Fine Arts & 4-H Scholarship.
Bree Haufe of Talbot County won the Lansdale Pue Memorial Scholarship.
William Haufe of Talbot County won the J. O’Neal & Rosa Moxley Johnston Memorial Scholarship.
Brian Milhollan of Talbot County won the Donald C. Toms Memorial Scholarship and the Lansdale Pue Memorial Scholarship.
Rachel Widmaier of Dorchester County won the E. Rankin Lusby Scholarship.
To view the gala, visit www.youtube.com/channel/UCy0Vw9eYRvz35L13rc0lKEA.
