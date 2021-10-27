EASTON — The Mid-Shore Board of Realtors gave a heartwarming farewell to its outgoing president while recognizing new leadership at the organization and the achievements of its members in the past year.
Laura Anderson ended her term as president of MSBR at the Oct. 27 ceremony held at the Tidewater Inn, with Gwen Eskridge taking her place for 2022.
Members who were honored at the event include Dormaim Green, who runs a private real estate business, The Property Shoppe. Green won realtor of the year.
Martha Witte Suss, with Long & Foster, was the lifetime achievement recipient. Hugh Smith, a broker with Coldwell Banker Chesapeake, won the community service award. Joni Barrow, also with Long & Foster, won rookie realtor of the year.
The General Assembly issued citations to both Green and Suss for their achievements. Lawmakers included Del. Johnny Mautz, R-37B-Talbot, Sen. Adelaide Eckardt, R-Mid-Shore, and Speaker Pro Tem Sheree Sample-Hughes.
After giving a citation to Suss, Sample-Hughes applauded the realtor for more than 25 years of service and leadership on the Mid-Shore.
“Certainly, continue to be with us and do what you can do because it makes a difference,” she said.
Anderson was honored with a video showcasing her service as the past president of MSBR. She helped guide MSBR — an organization formed in 1997 that represents realtors in Dorchester, Caroline and Talbot counties — through the ups and downs of the pandemic.
In 2021, Anderson spearheaded efforts to create 50 classes and presentations for MSBR members, and she helped design numerous online sources, including a new phone and database system that alerts members about events and news.
MSBR and Anderson were also active in the community, contributing to the local food banks, Habitat for Humanity and Talbot Interfaith Shelter.
“Our community needed us more than ever this year,” Anderson said in a farewell speech. “Our focus has never been more clear: to bring our members and industry together to hone our skills and improve our communities here where we live.”
Anderson will continue as a board member with MSBR.
Most real estate agents in the Dorchester, Caroline and Talbot enroll as member of MSBR. The organization supports agents and keeps them informed about the community, the market and local news.
MSBR has 11 members on its board of directors and 14 committees for areas like affordable housing and finance and budget services.
During the pandemic, the real estate industry saw a boom, especially in rural communities. The Eastern Shore market increased substantially, with sold dollar amounts in January 2021 increasing by 96% in Talbot County, 120% in Dorchester and 29% in Caroline, compared to January 2020 numbers.
Craig Wolf, the president of Maryland Realtors, noted the hot market would likely continue in a speech he gave before swearing in the new officers of MSBR. He encouraged board members to continue to serve the community.
“The secret of living is the art of giving,” he said. “We are entering a new adventure in leadership and friendship that comes only through service, cooperation and sharing with each other.”
