MONDAY, NOV. 29
YOGA CLASS, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 1 p.m. Yoga with Suzie Hurley. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
TUESDAY, NOV. 30
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Tuesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 75 cent wings & $1 draft beer. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP, 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. Online version of Shore Regional Health’s Breastfeeding Support Group. Lactation consultant Carol Leonard holds a weekly virtual session to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys. Free. Registration and info: cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000, ext. 5535.
FOOD PANTRY, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
TUESDAY NITE BINGO, Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton. 7:30 p.m. Snacks at break, computers available. Info: 410-479-2708.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1
WEDNESDAY DINNER, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton. Menu: meatloaf and mashed potatoes, $9. Eat in or carry out. Info: 410-822-8619.
Opening Night, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Rescue Fire Company Train Garden at the Old Firehouse, 307 Gay Street, Cambridge. This year’s themes and dedications include a tribute to Train Gardens of the Past, dedicated to longtime Rescue Fire Company member John Thomas, the “Harvesters at the Holidays” display honoring Dorchester County’s heritage of bountiful seafood and farming production, and the central display.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Wednesday night special 3 to 7 p.m. 4-piece fried chicken & 2 sides $10. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
TRAIN GARDEN, 5:30 to 7 p.m., opening night for Rescue Fire Company’s 87th annual Train Garden at the Old Firehouse, 307 Gay St., Cambridge.
THURSDAY, DEC. 2
HATHA YOGA, 10 a.m., with Suzie Hurley at Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St., Easton. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-822-1931, trinitycathedraleaston@gmail.com or www.trinitycathedraleaston.com.
GENTLE YOGA, 11:45 a.m., with Suzie Hurley at Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St., Easton. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-822-1931, trinitycathedraleaston@gmail.com or www.trinitycathedraleaston.com.
BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL HOLIDAY SHOW, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Main Street Gallery, 518 Poplar St. in Cambridge, runs Thursday through Monday through Jan. 2.
SOUNDS ON THE SHORE, 7 p.m., Shore Harvest Presbyterian Church, 9560 Black Dog Alley, Easton. Music by your favorite artists and video excerpts from their concerts. Free. Everyone is welcome. Info: 717-951-0617.
HOLIDAY CONCERT, 11 a.m., by the Chorus of Dorchester at the Hyatt Regency, Cambridge.
THRIFT SHOP, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mark’s Thrift Shop, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Info: 410-819-0971. Updates: www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
HOLIDAY PARADE, 6 p.m., Denton, followed by the Lighting of the Green.
WINTER MAGIC, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Pickering Creek Audubon Center, 11450 Audubon Lane, Easton. Free. Join Pickering Creek naturalists for a fun outdoor adventure filled with winter magic. Info: pickeringcreek.org.
FOOD PANTRY, Martin’s House & Barn, 14374 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely. Drive-thru hours: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Please wear a mask and stay in car. Food assistance: 410-634-2537 ext. 111. Info: www.martinshouseandbarn.org.
THRIFT & CONSIGNMENT SHOP, The Bazaar at 121 Federal St., Easton. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsored by the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton. Info and updates: 410-822-2031 or Facebook at Shore Regional Health.
ZOOM STEADY & STRONG, Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road. 10:15 a.m. A 45-minute class for adults who seek enhanced core and muscle strength, and better balance. Led by Janet Pfeffer. $8 per class, $60 for 10 classes. Pre-registration required. Info: 410-226-5904, oxfordcc@verizon.net or www.oxfordcc.org.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday lunches and dinner. Thursday night special 3 to 7 p.m. Half-pound steamed shrimp & 2 sides $10.75. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
THRIFT STORE, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Housewares, boutique, gently used clothing and furniture. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
KENT ISLAND FARMERS MARKET, parking lot next to Cult Classic Brewing Company, 1169 Shopping Center Road, Stevensville. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Over 15 vendors, including produce, dairy, meat, wine, spirits, breads, seafood, CBD, food trucks and more. Free gardening workshop. Live music. Info: www.facebook.com/Kentislandfarmersmarket/.
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
THRIFT SHOP, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mark’s Thrift Shop, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Info: 410-819-0971. Updates: www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
DINNER, 5 to 7 p.m., Denton American Legion Post 29, 9238 Legion Road. Meatball sub dinner, $8. Entertainment: George Garris on guitar, 7 to 11 p.m. Info: 410-479-2708.
Holiday Village, 5 to 9 p.m., with Frosty the Snowman on the Talbot County Courthouse lawn, 11 N. Washington St., Easton, presented by For All Seasons. Free activities include professional photos with Frosty, holiday crafts, cocoa, cider and donuts and a continous showing of “Frosty’s Winter Wonderland” on the big screen. For information, visit www.forallseasonsFROSTY.org.
CENTREVILLE CHRISTMAS PARADE, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Queen Anne’s County High School. Route proceeds down Railroad Avenue, turns right on Banjo Lane, left on Turpins Lane, then left onto Commerce Street, left on Kidwell Avenue, then right onto Ruthsburg Road returning to the high school. Theme: A Gingerbread House Christmas.
CHRISTMAS CAROLS, 7 p.m., Sing Along with Santa at the Cordova Firehouse, sponsored by the Cordova Ladies Auxiliary. Sing carols; visit with Santa; enjoy punch and cookies. Open to public.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Our Mother of Sorrows, 301 Homewood Ave., Centreville. Vendors, white elephant, Secret Santa, and silent auction. Chicken and dumplings and crab soup available for purchase. Info: carolync@atlanticbb.net.
CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 612 Locust St., Cambridge. Children’s activities and cookie decorating, along with a visit from Santa between 10 and 11:30 a.m. The Sweets and Savory Table will have a variety of baked goods and candies. Carryout vegetable beef and chicken noodle soup with biscuits ready after 10 a.m. Use the Glasgow Street entrances for easy access and lots of parking.
Toy Bingo, Cordova Firehall. Doors open at noon and games begin a 1 p.m. Cost is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Children 13 and under must be with an adult. Seating is limited. For ticket information, call Jeanie at 410-829-7214 or Karen at 410-829-7213. Refreshments will be sold.
GENEALOGY RESEARCH, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Upper Shore Genealogical Society of Maryland Research Center, Route 313, Greensboro. Look for sign with flag. Info: usgsmd@yahoo.com.
Christmas Craft and Home Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department. Santa will make an appearance for pictures. Proceeds go to the building fund.
ST. MICHAELS MUSEUM, 10 a.m., walking tour “Frederick Douglass in St. Michaels,” 90 minutes, a mile and a half. To register call 410-745-4323 or 703-713-2100. Info: www.stmichaelsmuseum.org.
ART SHOW AND SALE, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Third Haven Friends Meeting (Quaker) affiliated artists featured, 405 S. Washington St., Easton. A portion proceeds will help fund renovation of historic buildings and revitalization of grounds. Free admission. Masks are requested indoors.
THRIFT SHOP, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mark’s Thrift Shop, 425 East Dover St., Easton. Info: 410-819-0971. Updates: www.stmarkseaston.org/thrift-shop.
LEGION GRILL, American Legion Talbot Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton, 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Open to the public. Eat in or carry out; masks required. Info: 410-822-9138.
Cambridge-Dorchester County Christmas Parade, Cambridge, pre-parade entertainment at 4:15 p.m. in front of Craig’s Drugstore, parade kicks off at 5 p.m.
Queen Anne’s Chorale holiday concert, 7 p.m., Centreville United Methodist Church, 608 Church Hill Road, Centreville, featuring seasonal favorites and the traditional sing-along. Light reception to follow. Theme: A Family Christmas. Tickets: $20.
HOLIDAY LIGHT DISPLAY, 7 to 9 p.m., Talbot Agricultural and Education Center, 10659 Hiners Lane, Easton. Drive-thru. Cost: $5 a car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.