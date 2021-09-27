EASTON — Crowds gathered together at Idlewild Park in Easton on Friday, Sept. 24, for the Mid-Shore is Going Purple Together celebration, an annual community bonding event raising awareness about the ongoing opioid epidemic on the Eastern Shore.
Residents from all five Mid-Shore counties donned purple shirts and outfits for the two-hour event, which featured 26 local organizations and more than a dozen booths with educational material about opioids and merchandise for sale. Behavioral health organizations were on hand to educate, and Narcan training was also available.
A DJ played live music at the event, which featured Zumba and dancing. Several peer support specialists from each county were recognized. Peer support specialists are those who overcome a substance use disorder and earned a certificate to help others struggling with addiction.
Four guest speakers were at the event, including State Sen. Adelaide Eckardt, R-Mid-Shore, and Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble.
Gamble started Talbot Goes Purple in 2016 to raise awareness about the ongoing crisis. Other counties have since modeled their own purple programs off his efforts, with the entire Mid-Shore going purple together for the first time in 2020.
Opioid-related fatalities in Maryland increased more than 22% last year, with a record of 2,518 recorded deaths.
The event was sponsored in part by RALI Maryland, with more than a dozen partner organizations on the Mid-Shore also contributing to the cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.