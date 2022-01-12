The Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence’s newest team member, Kelly Testerman Jackson, meets with Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Partners. Jackson is MSCFV’s new Law Enforcement Coordinator, with 23 years of law enforcement experience.
EASTON — The Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence (MSCFV) announced the addition of Retired MSP Captain Kelly Testerman Jackson as their Law Enforcement Coordinator on Monday, Jan. 10. Jackson will be working with law enforcement agencies across the Mid-Shore to ensure that victims of domestic violence are receiving advocacy services to the fullest extent. In her first week in this role, Jackson met with members of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office to discuss their devoted initiatives in support of victims of domestic violence.
Jackson comes to MSCFV with 23 years of law enforcement experience and over 20 years of experience as a local business owner in Cambridge.
"I’m extremely honored that I have an opportunity to partner with members of our law enforcement community and support victims throughout the Mid-Shore who are dealing with domestic violence," Jackson said.
Jackson retired as a Captain from the Maryland State Police in 2012. She was the commander of the department’s Professional Policing Division and had the opportunity to work in the patrol and investigative divisions in each barrack on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Jackson also worked in the department’s Regional Family Violence Unit, which was created through a partnership with MSCFV.
Jeanne Yeager, Executive Director of MSCFV said, “Law enforcement agencies have always been strong and vital partners of MSCFV and we look forward to enhancing our work together to support victims and hold abusers accountable through this project. We are very fortunate to have Kelly leading the important work of strengthening our relationships and coordinated efforts in the Mid-Shore area.”
If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call MSCFV's 24/7 hotline at 1-800-927-4673 for help. For more information, visit www.mscfv.org.
