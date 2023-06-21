EASTON — When it comes to Mid-Shore agriculture, looks can be deceiving.
Drought has put down deeper roots than the row crops that depend on regular showers.
Despite the storms that race through, despite the relative health of some crops in some places, the excessively dry spring has placed many farmers in a precarious situation veteran farmers are all too familiar with.
“If farming was easy, everybody’d be doing it,” John Swaine III of Royal Oak said June 20.
“We need rain. There's no doubt we need rain right now,” he said. “I think a lot of the country's dry right now.”
Swaine owns about 400 acres and farms 1,000 in Talbot County. He’s also a cooperative observer with the National Weather Service, manning the weather station his father set up for NWS in August 1948.
“Now it rained yesterday some, and things aren't quite as critical in some locations as they were, and fortunately there's a chance of some rain coming maybe tomorrow and the next couple days, but overall, we are about 9 inches below normal for the year, which is a lot,” Swaine said on Tuesday. “And it's certainly a lot to (have) this deficit this time of year as far as agriculture is concerned.”
Agriculture is Maryland’s top industry, and especially on the Eastern Shore. While warm, dry weather bodes well for harvesting local wheat and barley planted last fall for the Delmarva poultry industry, drought plays havoc with row crops planted in the last three months.
Shannon Dill is an Extension educator in agriculture and natural resources, and coordinates the agriculture program in Talbot County.
“These fast-moving storms that offer a lot of rain at one time really don't help the crops all that much,” she said.
The rain “is still very spotty,” Dill said. While forecasters are calling for more widespread rain, she said, “two farmers came in today (June 20), and while it rained in Easton yesterday, Cordova didn't get any rain. So, we still have some severe pockets of excessively dry cropland.”
“The storms that have come through have been extremely sparse and very variable in the amount of rain.,” she said. “Also, when it comes fast, it doesn't necessarily soak into the soil.”
“It’s been pretty rough,” said Jennifer Rhodes, the agriculture Extension educator in Queen Anne’s County where her family has farmed for generations.
“I can't remember the last time we've seen it being this dry early on,” she said, adding that her father, Temple Rhodes, mentioned that he had seen no tracks in the field.
Farmers have “got to get the double crop soybeans planted, and with it being a drought, a lot of them won't even be able to get it planted because they won't be able to get the planters’ seed put down into the soil where it needs to go,” Rhodes said.
She said there was one advantage to the smoke that drifted down from the Canadian wildfires: it helped shield corn from the intensity of the sun. “But soybeans still need the heat to grow,” she said.
The rainless days mean more days for field work, but they have to be balanced by beneficial rains, Swaine said.
Swaine said the soybeans planted “recently haven't germinated because it's so dry. They need rain to germinate. Without germinating the seeds will go bad, especially as it gets hotter.”
Planting is a complex equation. Some early crops were damaged because the soil hadn’t warmed enough.
“Corn and soybeans both like warm soil; a lot of our vegetable crops want to warm soil, so there's some concerns getting it in too early, but we definitely had rain then,” Dill said. “As you move further into the spring and it got drier, the ground gets much harder. … Because most crops are no-till (farmers) have to be able to get the seed planted, as opposed to tilling it and then planting it. They were planning into some very hard ground, especially with our soybeans.”
While most farmers have crop insurance, not all farmers irrigate. It’s expensive, and they have to tap into shallow aquifers, something farmers around Easton can’t do.
Irrigation is part of some risk management plans, but it’s difficult to do on windy days. Rhodes said some farmers will shut off their irrigation systems during the day, but stay up all night to check their pivots “to be more efficient, because we all want to use water efficiently,” Rhodes said.
“The drought is really impacting all crops but especially corn,” Jennie Schmidt, a farmer in northern Queen Anne’s County, wrote in a June 20 email. “Last Monday we got an inch, so a bit of relief and crops improved, but considering we are 6 plus inches behind for the whole year, they still need quite a bit of rain if farmers don’t have irrigation. I’m even irrigating grapes.”
Commodity prices for grain are governed by the Chicago Board of Trade, and drought in the Midwest, for example, affects the sharp rise in commodity prices for Eastern Shore grain producers, with some modifications in bases related to the local poultry industry. So those higher prices may offset some spring costs come autumn.
The U.S. Department of Commerce's precipitation outlooks issued June 18 are forecasting above average rainfall from June 24 to July 2.
The National Weather Service at Mount Holly, New Jersey, posted on social media June 20, "A prolonged period of beneficial rains, mainly in the form of periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms, are expected beginning Wednesday and Thursday and persisting through at least early next week. This should put a bit of a dent in the developing drought conditions across the region."
So what caused the dry spring?
Rhodes said she has “no theories at all. It's Mother Nature. We can't control her. We're just at her mercy to do the best that we can and do all the best management practices that we can do.”
“Everybody who’s farming – this is what we've signed up for,” Swaine said. “We've all done this for too many years to not expect this, and yet last year … in June, we were probably a little bit too wet to get in the field and actually do field work.”
“That’s how farming is,” Swaine said. “(There are) a lot of variables that you’ve got to factor in, and I wouldn't have it any other way.”
“Hopefully, you make some money along the way, but it's the challenge of doing it,” he said. “For me, personally, just being able to make this happen every year is an accomplishment. When you think about all the factors that come into play, it's very rewarding to know that you were successful.
