EASTON — Mid Shore Behavioral Health Inc., in collaboration with Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot county health departments, announces the fourth annual “The Mid-Shore is Going Purple Together” event from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Worton Park in Kent County. Going Purple Together serves as a space for the community to come together supporting recovery from substance misuse.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.