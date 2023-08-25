EASTON — Mid Shore Behavioral Health Inc., in collaboration with Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot county health departments, announces the fourth annual “The Mid-Shore is Going Purple Together” event from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Worton Park in Kent County. Going Purple Together serves as a space for the community to come together supporting recovery from substance misuse.
Free and open to the public, GPT welcomes those in recovery or seeking recovery, families and friends who have lost loved ones to overdose, and those who want to support. This event will feature speakers from the recovery community, free food for the first 200 attendees, music, games, raffles, behavioral health resources, and much more. Giveaways include an iPhone, Nintendo switches, Lego sets, adult and kids bikes, a Vitamix blender, and more.
In honor of this year’s national recovery month theme, “Hope is Real; Recovery is Real,” Going Purple Together will highlight the stories of people in recovery through speakers and an interactive exhibit run by peers in recovery.
“We are honored for another year to collaboratively celebrate those in recovery, those seeking recovery and remember those who have lost their battle to addiction.” said MSBH’s Behavioral Health Coordinator for Harm Reduction and Peer Outreach Supervisor, Ashley Strazza.
She continued, “Our goal is not only to connect those seeking recovery with peers in recovery, but to spread hope to other community members who may be impacted by addiction that recovery is a reality.”
As the Core Service Agency for the Mid-Shore, MSBH’s mission is to continually improve the provision of behavioral health services for residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties through effective coordination of care in collaboration with consumers, their natural support systems, providers, and the community at large. For more information about MSBH, visit www.midshorebehavioralhealth.org.
