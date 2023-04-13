ANNAPOLIS — While Mid-Shore lawmakers celebrated local wins at the close of the Maryland General Assembly Monday night, some disappointments with statewide legislation remained.
The 90-day session tackled a number of issues, including establishing a framework for newly legalized recreational cannabis, accelerating the increase in the state minimum wage, repealing the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse cases, putting reproductive rights in the state constitution to a ballot vote and enacting stricter gun control.
While the Shore’s Republican lawmakers may not have agreed with all of the notable bills of the session, the legislators made sure their voices were heard amidst the Democratic majority.
Del. Chris Adams, R-37B, who chairs the Eastern Shore Delegation and sits on the House Economic Matters Committee, said he found an ability to speak out and have an impact on business legislation, such as the minimum wage bill, through that committee.
Adams said the original version of the minimum wage bill attempted to attach future increases to the consumer price index, but the committee made a persuasive argument to remove the indexing.
“That is work that speaks to how Republicans have a direct impact on legislation,” he said.
Following the session, Adams also cautioned constituents to pay close attention to cannabis regulation as it’s implemented over the next year, mentioning still-unanswered questions on health impacts of cannabis legalization and possible revenue shortfalls.
Sen. Johnny Mautz, R-37B, said the tone of the 2023 session seemed to be focused on movement and discussion, primarily in getting to the core of issues legislators were debating, including crime, education and health care. But Mautz noted that many discussions weren’t political; instead, they were ideological — which can make emotions run high.
“However, if we’re ever going to get to solve anything, you got to talk about the real issue and the real problem and the ideological differences, what draws that out, and that’s how you ultimately get to a solution,” he said.
Mautz also noted citizen frustration with the government because expectations weren’t fulfilled, but acknowledged that the legislative process takes years and no bill can solve any specific problems.
While not all of the Democratic successes were well-received by the opposing party, the Mid-Shore’s mostly Republican lawmakers did report local successes with funding and bills on health, public safety and the environment, along with work on bipartisan bills.
HEALTH
Adams said health care was a significant theme in the 2023 session under the new administration and an influx of need for behavioral health providers.
One big win for health care on the Eastern Shore was receiving $10 million in the state’s fiscal year 2024 budget for the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s new medical center in Easton. While the amount wasn’t the $100 million the hospital system had hoped for, the funding signaled a commitment over time to helping the hospital achieve its priorities, Adams said.
Adams and Mautz both celebrated the passage of behavioral health bills. Mautz said while the bills require an investment, they’re results-oriented and are warmly welcomed by the behavioral health community.
Another bill key to addressing Shore behavioral health needs is the Preserve Telehealth Act of 2023, which will extend telehealth access, reimbursement and coverage for the next two years.
Freshman Del. Tom Hutchinson, R-37B, said his main goals heading into the 2023 session were to create relationships and learn the ins and outs of politics in Annapolis, but he also found legislative success with his top priority bill passing both chambers late Monday.
Hutchinson’s bill establishes a commission to study trauma center funding across the state for operating, capital and workforce costs. The current funding mechanism is “inadequate” to support trauma centers around the state, he said, placing emphasis on the risk to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury — the Maryland’s only trauma center on the Shore.
“With the way (TidalHealth is) being reimbursed, they just can’t viably keep it open, and we got to make sure we keep that open,” he said.
An additional health bill repealed provisions of law establishing and governing the Rural Health Collaborative Pilot and required the governor to provide an annual appropriation in the state’s budget to fund operations of the Mid Shore Health Improvement Coalition.
PUBLIC SAFETY
After extensive debate, the Gun Safety Act of 2023 passed through both chambers on Monday, though it was met with resistance from Republican lawmakers. The bill places certain restrictions on wearing, carrying or transporting firearms under certain circumstances or in specific locations.
Mautz expressed frustration with the General Assembly’s progress on public safety, saying that the legislature had enacted more laws to restrict lawful gun ownership and did not focus on repeat criminal offenders.
“...trying to weave in some restrictions on lawful gun ownership is really frustrating, because when you see a lot of these cases of crime being committed when the police aren’t there, it’s usually a lawful gun owner that prevents the crime or apprehends the criminal,” he said. “That story is not getting told, it’s not being recognized, just continually coming after lawful gun ownership.”
However, several smaller pieces of legislation affecting public safety in Talbot County did pass: a bill authorizing the movement of county detention center employees to the state Correctional Officers’ Retirement System from the Employees’ Pension System and a bill authorizing the placement of a speed camera at the intersection of Route 333 and Bonfield Avenue in Oxford.
Mautz said Oxford had been asking for authorization to place a camera at the entrance to the town for four years following the death of a pedestrian in the area, so now it’s on the town to take the necessary steps in placing the camera.
ENVIRONMENT
Another key bill touted as beneficial to Shore counties is an increase in severance and inspection taxes for oysters.
The bill raises the severance tax from $1 per bushel to $2 per bushel for every bushel of oysters caught within the state’s natural oyster bars, doubling the amount of funds available to shell committees to replenish natural oyster bars in county waters, Mautz said.
EDUCATION
Additionally, the Shore saw several small wins for local education-related legislation, including the codification of a nonvoting student board member on the Kent County Board of Education and altering the timing of elections for the Talbot County Board of Education to December, or the last meeting of the year.
