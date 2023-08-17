EASTON — As the summer academic break enters its final phase, three Maryland students working as interns at Mid-Shore Pro Bono this summer reflected on their experiences thus far.
Clay Benedict of Baltimore, James Parkinson of Oxford, and Gabrielle Shlikas were selected as the nonprofit’s summer 2023 interns.
Benedict is a legal intern through the University of Baltimore School of Law’s EXPLOR program. The program ensures that all law students obtain a legal internship during the summer after their first year, with participating employers accepting one law student or more selected by the program.
Parkinson is an intern and Shlikas is a legal intern through MSPB’s Sandy Brown Public Interest internship program. The paid internship program was established to honor MSPB’s previous executive director Sandy Brown and is supported by individual donors and the Campbell Foundation. The donor-funded program provides undergraduate and law school students with a stipend while learning in the areas of public interest law, non-profit management, community service and basic work experience.
Clay BenedictClay Benedict is a 2025 Juris Doctor candidate at the University of Baltimore School of Law. Born in Baton Rouge, he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from Louisiana State University, where he served as Secretary for the Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. Benedict served in the U.S. Army Infantry out of Fort Polk, Louisiana, working as a Battalion Property Manager and directly with the Commander.
“Working as an MSPB legal intern has been a humbling experience that has allowed me to interact with real people facing prevalent yet overlooked legal issues,” Benedict said. “Statistics, articles and just basic common knowledge about the disparity in legal aid and legal knowledge between those with resources and those without, is one thing; but here, I get to see those statistics unfold before my eyes, both inside and outside the courtroom.”
“I decided to intern at MSPB because I was offered the opportunity to observe and learn firsthand the inner working procedures and processes, consequences, and defenses involved in a vast array of legal issues that affect everyday people,” Benedict said. “Whether it be representing tenants in rent court, helping draft wills, helping people overcome their debt, or helping people with internal family matters, there was something here for me to learn.”
Over the course of the summer, he has observed meetings between the attorneys and their clients in the realms of rent court hearings, estate planning and other family matters. Benedict also works part time at a personal injury firm, where he drafts complaints, interrogatories and case summaries, and where he conducts legal research for specific questions or trial related issues.
Benedict said his work in the elder law clinic really stands out to him. “Not only was it interesting and nice to get to meet so many people and hear their stories, but it was also very productive in terms of being able to assess someone’s problem and then put it on a path of satisfactory resolution in the span of one simple meeting,” Benedict said. “So many people, when dealing with planning for their death or with the death or incapacitation of a family member, have no idea what is going on or what they need to do, so it’s really fulfilling helping them work through these critical moments of their lives.”
With his sights set on graduating and passing the bar, Benedict has a flexible view of what legal field he might work in. “I am not too concerned with respect to what kind of law I would like to practice, so long as I am able to conduct research, write, and argue in a stable, long-term setting,” he said.
James ParkinsonJames Parkinson grew up in Easton and graduated from Easton High School in 2020. He is pursuing his Bachelor of Arts in Government and Politics with a minor in History from the University of Maryland, College Park, where his academic honors have earned him membership in the Pi Sigma Alpha National Political Science Honor Society. His academics earned him a Fall 2022 University Honors College Citation and acceptance into the Government and Politics Honors Program.
Parkinson currently is serving as a Maryland General Assembly Intern and Legislative Assistant with Delegate Steven J. Arentz, and previously served as a District Office Intern and Legislative Assistant with Delegate Johnny Mautz. He is the captain and goalkeeper of the University of Maryland Club Soccer Team’s red squad.
“Interning with Mid-Shore Pro Bono this summer has allowed me to work alongside dedicated legal professionals and attorneys, whose common goal of serving the Eastern Shore community has been a source of constant inspiration,” Parkinson said. “Through learning about our client intake process and helping with in-person clinics, I have gained a better understanding of the intricacies of legal work outside the courtroom. I have also been able to attend court proceedings with a dynamic team focused on housing justice on the Lower Shore.”
This summer, Parkinson has learned about three areas of law: elder, family and housing. He has found some of his duties, like doing intakes for new clients, are not specific to one area of law, but a bulk of his work corresponds to one of these three areas.
Parkinson has helped in scheduling clients for our elder law clinics, and assisted MSPB volunteer attorneys as they draft wills and other legal documents, like power of attorney forms or advance medical directives. In the area of housing law, he has gone to court with the MSPB staff attorney and paralegal from the Salisbury office, helping tenants in rent court with a variety of legal issues. His experience in family law matters has mostly been doing intakes, connecting people to our network of volunteer attorneys.
“My experience in housing court has been the highlight of my summer experience. Prior to this internship, I had never seen the inside of a courtroom, and I now feel comfortable in the Dorchester and Wicomico District courthouses. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with our housing team as they represent clients in landlord versus tenant cases — they are dedicated to working towards greater housing justice on the Eastern Shore.”
Parkinson plans to attend law school after graduation.
Gabrielle ShlikasGabrielle Shlikas is a 2025 J.D. candidate and a Christine A. Edwards Dean’s Scholar at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law. Her time at the Carey School of Law includes serving as a student member of the Administrative Committee, as an event moderator with the Business Association, as a student representative of the Admissions Office, and as a member of the Women’s Bar Association.
Shlikas graduated cum laude from Wellesley College with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and English, where she was a Tanner Conference speaker and graduated from the She Should Run Program. She is an Alumnae Member of The Wellesley Fund, having served as a Philanthropy Team Supervisor, Candidacy Exploration Researcher, and Residential Assistant.
Shlikas received a diploma from the International Baccalaureate Program and additionally has served as a Senate Page with the Maryland General Assembly and as an Executive Board Member of the Maryland Youth Advisory Council.
“Working at MSPB has been an amazing experience — I’ve learned so much not only about the law itself but how to conduct myself as a legal professional,” Shlikas said. “With MSPB, I’ve had the privilege of helping those in my community through a variety of problems, questions, and situations. I wanted to be an MSPB Intern because I wanted to do work that directly impacted the area I call home, and doing so this summer has been extremely rewarding.”
After graduation, Shlikas anticipates working in business law, with an eventual goal of practicing family and divorce law.
Shlikas described her work this summer as “absolutely fantastic.” “There’s been a lot of opportunity for me to get … practical experience and see lawyers doing work.
Some of the most informative experiences have been her weekly work in rent court, the legal venue for disputes between landlords and tenants, primarily regarding potential evictions. “It’s been amazing to see the amount of people who don’t know that they have rights in the situation, or don’t realize that there are a lot of ways their issue can be resolved without them being evicted.”
Shlikas has also worked with the expungement clinic, a service more in demand due to recent changes in state law about cannabis-related convictions. One impactful experience of the summer for Shlikas was helping a man get expungements on multiple convictions ranging back decades. The man told Shlikas the convictions had kept him from applying from certain types of jobs, and that he was excited about his expanded employment opportunities.
Additionally, Shlikas found it rewarding to help tenants expecting to be evicted because they were witholdling their rent because of concerns with the liveability of the property they rented to find a resolution through the legal process that included those necessary improvements being made.
“It’s been great to be exposed to all of these areas of law,” Shlikas said.
Mid-Shore Pro Bono intern opportunities“We’re honored to have Clay, James, and Gabrielle continuing their educations with us,” said Mid-Shore Pro Bono Executive Director Meredith Lathbury Girard. “We’re also grateful for the University of Baltimore School of Law’s EXPLOR program and especially for the donors to our Sandy Brown Public Interest Internship fund that help underwrite stipends for our interns.”
Girard said the nonprofit is uniquely positioned to expose students who are interested in the practice of law, social work and public interest work through hands-on experiences working with rural populations lacking the same resources as urban areas.
“This program engages students in a wide range of legal-related experiences in a high quality and well-supervised professional setting,” she said. “And undergraduate students interested in law, justice, and criminal justice as well as other civic-minded careers will be exposed to hands-on experience in these areas as well.”
Mid-Shore Pro Bono connects Eastern Shore individuals and families in need of legal representation with volunteer attorneys to ensure that all can have access to the assistance needed, with offices in Easton and Salisbury. Donations to the Sandy Brown Public Interest Internship Fund can be made online using the donate button at www.midshoreprobono.org.
