WYE MILLS — The fifth annual Mid-Shore STEM Festival will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Eastern Shore Higher Education Center, located on the Chesapeake College campus, in Wye Mills, Maryland. The event will be held rain or shine from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and is free, open to the public, and geared toward youth ages 8-16. There are special early childhood STEM activities for youth ages 4-7 as well.
The Mid-Shore STEM Festival is hosted by the University of Maryland Extension 4-H and Family & Consumer Sciences Programs and is focused on providing hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math learning for youth of all ages and their families. Activities will include interactive displays, activity stations, demonstrations and workshops. This year’s theme is “Cybersecurity and Information Technology” with many activities focused on the theme, as well as many other STEM topics. This is a great event to make career connections and learn about the future of science and science related careers and opportunities.
Bring your kids to participate during the Maryland STEM Festival for a fun science-filled day. Lunch and refreshments available for sale. Remember, the event is free and open to all!
For more information, please contact Navonne Owen, UME Caroline County 4-H, at nowen@umd.edu or 410-479-4030. This is an equal opportunity and equal access program.
