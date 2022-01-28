EASTON — Friday's winter storm is forecasted to bring heavy, wet snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with strong gusty winds to the Mid-Shore region, according to the National Weather Service.
A winter storm warning is in effect for Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday.
According to the NWS, snow is expected to begin Friday evening, becoming heavy at times Friday night through Saturday morning. Snowfall rates near one inch per hour are possible and visibility will be reduced. Winds of up to 40 mph are possible.
There's a 54% chance that Easton will receive more than 8 inches of snow, according to the NWS. The chance for more accumulation decreases northwest of the town.
Snow is expected to stop early Saturday afternoon, but blowing snow may continue into Saturday night.
Ahead of the storm, Gov. Larry Hogan placed the entire Eastern Shore under a state of emergency. Hogan has directed the Maryland National Guard to stage 125 soldiers on state active duty at armories in southern Maryland and on the Eastern Shore to assist state and local agencies in responding to potential impacts from heavy snowfall, with 50 tactical vehicles for evacuation transportation.
“We urge Marylanders to take this winter storm seriously, especially residents on the Eastern Shore, where we are anticipating blizzard-like conditions,” Hogan said. “Stay off the roads tonight for your own safety, and so that the crews and first responders can do their jobs. We will continue to monitor this winter storm closely, and provide updates as it progresses.”
The lower Shore will see the strongest impacts from the storm overnight. Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties are under a blizzard warning from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday.
The NWS upped the potential snow totals for the lower Shore, forecasting heavy snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches and winds possibly gusting up to 50 mph. Travel is expected to be difficult to near impossible for the counties under a blizzard warning. Authorities are advising that travel should be restricted to emergencies only.
Across the region, temperatures will remain cold throughout the weekend. Highs around 40 are expected Friday, with temperatures dropping into the low 20s overnight. Saturday won't see much of a warmup, with temperatures forecasted to top out in the mid-20s and drop into the teens overnight. Sunday is forecasted to be sunny, but the region will likely see temperatures struggle to reach 30.
Gusty winds Friday night and especially Saturday will drop the wind chills dangerously low into the single digits, nearing zero.
Power outages are possible with the high winds, especially toward the coast.
The highest snow totals are expected to be along the Atlantic coast of New Jersey and in Delaware, with accumulations of 8 to 15 inches expected.
