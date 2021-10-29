EASTON — Jessica Beasley stuck the pump nozzle into her Chrysler’s gas tank and watched the price soar past $30 for her weekly fill up. Spending this much was rare: lately, Beasley was riding off $10 installments to fill up the tank of her small sedan.
“I have been ten dollaring it to death,” said Beasley, of Denton.
Gas prices have surged this year along with products everywhere — from groceries to cars and tech. The Federal Reserve estimated in July that the inflation gauge it measures climbed to 3.6%, the highest in the U.S. in 30 years.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused major bottlenecks and supply and chain issues, with a shortage of products leading to even more headaches across the country.
But pump prices have risen drastically, with the average cost for a gallon of gas rising to $3.38, a 50% increase from pre-pandemic levels, according to CNBC predictions.
That’s a factor of not just the pandemic, but also a crunch on the global oil market, with major distributor OPEC limiting its fuel supply and environmental disasters like Hurricane Ida slowing down U.S. oil production.
Whatever the reason, it’s hitting everyday consumers where it hits most: their wallets.
“It’s really ridiculous. It’s hard enough for us to get back and forth to work. I have a 30-minute commute, but there’s people that drive across the bridge everyday,” she said. “I really don’t know how the average person is getting back and forth. I’m barely making it.”
Jacqueline Wheatley, of Easton, is paying about $20 more per week for gas. Since she’s retired, she’s on a budget, and the extra costs are eating at her limited finances. She also drives around a lot on errands for family and friends, so the jacked-up costs have hit her particularly hard.
“I’m going to spend the money for the gas anyway, because I have to do what I have to do,” she said. “I just have to do stuff that I didn’t do before — cut back on things.”
In late September, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell estimated that the inflation complications will run into next year, but have called the rising prices “transitory.”
The federal government has few options to resolve the supply and chain demand issue — especially for gas prices that are controlled by OPEC in the Middle East — but Mid-Shore residents are worried about this continuing well into next year, considering the pandemic has stretched on for nearly two years.
“In the case of products, it’s the supply chain, and the shortage of products is causing price to go up,” said John Clutts, of Columbia. “I think it’s going to drop again, but probably not until the second quarter of next year.”
Clutts is paying about 15% more for both gas and grocery products. He used to work as a consultant for for the grocery and retail industry, and said labor shortages as well as supply chain limitations are major factors.
“It’s driven in part by things like meat and chicken in production facilities. So, we’re going to see higher prices for turkeys this Thanksgiving,” he added. “But we’re seeing a lot of folks that are not working or coming back to jobs, and that’s coming into play.”
But gas prices are hammering small business owners who are mobile. Charles Rideout, of Cambridge, owns his own cleaning and recycling company called Mrs. and Mr. Buttermilk. He operates out of his own truck, and is now spending about $1,000 every week.
“I spend a whole lot,” he said. “Nothing you can do about it, because the car’s not going to run off water.”
The shortage of products is so widespread, Tara Morse, of Cambridge, couldn’t even find basic necessities in Charleston, South Carolina, where she had just visited.
Clearly, she said, “it’s out of my control.”
