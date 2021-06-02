FEDERALSBURG — While many youth sporting events/leagues were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Caroline County YMCA and the Town of Federalsburg recently came together to help sponsor the first organized basketball league for middle school boys and girls in over a year.
Elks Lodge 1622 in Easton donated funds to support this outdoor program. The Caroline County Health Department also provided funds through the Cigarette Restitution Fund. The basketball program featured after school training clinics offered one day a week by volunteer coaches at the town’s outdoor courts. The four youth teams competed in games held on five consecutive Saturdays, culminating with a tournament. All games included trained referees. All youth were given free reversible jerseys. The youth and parents also received smoking cessation/prevention materials from the health department and through the Elks Drug Awareness Program.
In all, 36 boys and nine girls, from 10 towns representing five counties and two states, participated throughout May, thanks to the support of sponsors and volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.