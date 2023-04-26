EASTON — Calling it a “role model for the entire state," Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller lauded the work of the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center as the nonprofit organization marked its first decade.
Miller was the keynote speaker at a celebratory reception Friday evening, April 21, at the Waterfowl Building in downtown Easton. She is Maryland's first immigrant lieutenant governor.
Upwards of 200 people packed the old armory to mingle with former and current clients of the center and read their stories. The history of ChesMRC was depicted on 10 large, multifaceted display panels. Visitors strolled among them as they sipped drinks and sampled light hors d’oeuvres.
Photographer Steve Lingeman of Easton photographed clients whose journeys to their new life on the Eastern Shore of Maryland were chronicled on the panels.
ChesMRC Harvey Zendt was master of ceremonies. Director Matthew Peters, who has led the organization from its inception “in a little coat closet,” welcomed the crowd as they found their seats for a program that also included awards, gifts and famed Puerto Rican classical guitarist Gabriel Rodriguez.
Peters presented the Founders Award to ChesMRC founders Peter and Marianne Byrnes. The award was inscribed with "The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step."
ChesMRC, located at 331 E. Dover St., Easton, has worked with more than 6,000 clients from 62 different countries. The displays highlighted the 10 most common origins of the people who frequent the center: Guatemala, Mexico, Haiti, Honduras, El Salvador, Venezuela, Pakistan, Vietnam, Ukraine and Afghanistan.
The displays also highlighted how ChesMRC’s mission has grown and developed since 2013, from a simple after-school homework club to an organization that has provided over 22,000 unique services to the community. Its mission is to "(empower) people from different cultures to become successful and engaged members of our community."
ChesMRC Vice Chairperson Rose Potter introduced Miller, providing brief biographical information. Aruna Katragadda was born in India and came to the U.S. when she was 7 years old in 1972.
Following college, Miller worked as a transportation engineer in several states, moving to Maryland in 1990. She and her husband David Miller have three adult daughters.
Aruna Miller served as Montgomery County District 15 delegate to the Maryland General Assembly for eight years. After her election to the state's second highest office, Miller became the “first woman of color to chair the Maryland Board of Public Works,” Potter said.
Miller won the Democratic primary and subsequent 2022 general election with Gov. Wes Moore, whose father was an immigrant.
Correctly pronouncing the county name “TALL-but,” she laughingly ingratiated herself with the audience as she said, “Good evening, Talbot County – did I say that right? I’m thrilled to be here.” The crowd laughed with her and nodded their heads in approval.
She thanked Peters, the staff and “the entire board for your leadership, and to everyone who's here that is contributing your time, your resources and your passion to this wonderful, wonderful program.”
"Being able to support the needs of the immigrant community is so vital to the success of our state," Miller said. "In the United States, there's over 45 million residents that are foreign born."
Maryland’s immigrant population is 15%, “which is pretty high when you compare it to other states,” she said. "Here in Talbot, we have over, I believe, 6% of the population right here that is immigrant populations."
“What you're doing here at ChesMRC is so critical to (immigrants’) success, whether it's been able to allow them to assimilate into this new country, a new world," she said. "Also, we know the importance role immigrants play in our great state. They add to the value of our economy, of our culture and our social fabric of who we are, right? The diversity of us is what gives us our greatest strength.”
“The governor has just funded what’s called the Office of Immigration Services … and guess where we’re going to come to learn and replicate the great things that are being done? Right here in Easton, Maryland," she said, to cheers and applause from the audience
“You all are the role model for the entire state of Maryland on how we can better help (the) immigrant community, how we can help them assimilate into the world,” Miller said. She told engaging stories about her own experiences as a young immigrant.
"You all do such incredible work here at the MRC," Miller said. "I cannot tell you how you're changing lives each and every single day. And I want to thank you and I want to give you a round of applause again, Matthew."
To commemorate the 10th anniversary, Richard Marks of Dock Street Foundation commissioned Easton artist Rosemary Cooley, who created an original collage titled “Paso Valiente.” She presented a framed copy of the limited edition print to Miller, and copies were for sale during the celebration.
The collage honors “the brave steps that it took people to come to this country,” Cooley said. “It's my pleasure to have made this work of art, and I'm very thrilled to be here tonight.”
Nearly 40 local sponsors — individuals. businesses, foundations and organizations — supported the celebration.
Mayor Robert Willey told the audience ChesMRC "is an essential partner with the town of Easton, and your dedication to provide diversity and integration into our community and citizenship for everyone is incredible."
As he welcomed Miller, Willey also took the opportunity to promote "two of our biggest issues, such as affordable housing and a new medical center."
Sergio Polanco, multicultural affairs officer for Anne Arundel County, presented a congratulatory citation to Peters.
In his remarks, Peters said ChesMRC's "journey of a thousand miles" began with a talk at Third Haven Friends Meetinghouse in Easton, after he had spent most of his life in Guatemala.
"We do have a vision for the next 10 years," Peters said. "2023 is the year that's blowing all of our numbers out of the water in terms of our ability to resolve issues, get people up and running, get them on their way."
"And then we're seeing quicker and quicker the results that you can see in a lot of these stories." he said. "Citizenship as the end result, home ownership, children graduating, children getting scholarships — that next generation going to school."
"I'm so excited to be here tonight and to start the next 10 years, the next steps of this journey with each and every one of you," he said. "You all made this happen."
