WORTON — Both drivers in a head-on crash near here Wednesday, Sept. 29 were airlifted to area trauma centers.
One of them, identified as 18-year-old Madisyn Elaine Yiannakis of Millington, succumbed to her injuries Oct. 1 at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
Maryland State Police identified the other driver as Raymond Wilson Strong, 40, of Worton.
He was flown by Delaware State Police to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del., and has been released.
According to the MSP, the crash occurred at about 12:35 p.m. on state Route 298 (Lambs Meadow Road) in the area of St. James Newtown Road.
Yiannakis was driving a 2008 Ford Mustang eastbound on Route 298 and Strong was driving a 2015 GMC pickup truck westbound.
For reasons that have not been determined, the Mustang traveled into the westbound lane and into the path of the pickup truck, according to police.
Yiannakis was unconscious at the scene and needed to be extricated from her car, while Strong was conscious and was able to get himself out of his truck.
According to a post on the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page, a Good Samaritan, who was on the scene before first responders, extinguished a small fire in the Mustang.
Two landing zones were established, one just south of the crash scene that Chestertown VFC responded to and one just north of the scene where Kennedyville VFC sent a rescue engine for safety and security.
The road was closed for an extended period of time while an MSP crash reconstruction unit examined and documented the scene.
The State Highway Administration was in charge of the road closure and detour.
Madisyn Yiannakis was an organ donor, according to a Facebook post by her mother.
In a journal entry dated Oct. 2, Julie Yiannakis wrote that her daughter “chose early on in life to be an organ donor so that others may be given new life. This was something she believed in whole heartedly.”
Madisyn Yiannakis graduated in June from Kent County High School with honors and as a Maryland Scholar. She played junior varsity softball, ran track and was a four-time varsity letter winner in soccer. She also was a member of the high school’s FFA chapter.
