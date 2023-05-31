DENTON — Minary’s Dream Alliance and Caroline Pride celebrated the opening of their new shared office space with a ribbon cutting on 114 Market Street last month. There was a sumptuous cake and festive balloons and about 30 celebrants.
The offices support the missions of both groups. The mission of Minary’s Dream Alliance is to transform the lives of youth, families and communities through education, resource development and community engagement. MDA works to improve the lives of families and youth in the Mid-Shore. Caroline Pride is dedicated to serving and empowering the LGBTQ+ community while raising awareness and educating on diversity, inclusion, equity and respect for all.
Both want to offer a safe place for youth to go after school.
Doncella Wilson, founder of Minary’s Dream Alliance, and Angel Perez, executive director of Caroline Pride, gave each other hugs and laughed when the ribbon was cut. It seemed like a new dawn of opportunity had risen for these nonprofits. Minary’s Dream Alliance not only provides activities and an adolescent clubhouse in Caroline County, but also has programs across the Mid-Shore, including Chestertown and Cambridge.
Wilson, a licensed social worker, said, “The opening of this space is a little overwhelming here in Caroline County. It is kind of full circle. I have lived here for over 10 years. I served on the (Denton Town) Council and finished that Dec. 31, 2022. So, now this is having presence in the county. Having a safe space for students to come and be able to interact with adults in the community. We want the kids to come here. We have a dedicated space for them with their laptops and gaming stations and just a space that is comfortable for them.”
She talked about what inspired her to do this work.
“One of my favorite quotes is Maya Angelou. ‘When you learn, teach. And when you get, give.’ That is the way I founded the organization.”
Perez also wants to support youth in Caroline County.
“Six months after opening our first office, we are opening this bigger space. We are moving together with one of our community partners from day one. Right now in our youth program, we have eight or nine kids. The group is growing. A couple of weeks ago we had a workshop called ‘Healthy Boundaries and Friendship’ with a social worker. It was the best program we have had because of the interaction between the kids and the social worker,” Perez said. “The kids are living in a moment where the people around them actually support them, like the school system. It is different than when I went to school. You had to decide if you wanted to go to school, because the bullying was right there. We focus on mental health because when you receive bullying constantly, it is a problem. The difference between generations is there. I am glad I can be a part of that support.”
In 2022, Caroline Pride held its second successful Pride Festival in Denton that had over 90 vendors and an estimated 7,000 visitors — some say 10,000. Market Street was full of respect, inclusion and equality.
A couple of statewide LGBTQ stakeholders attended the event.
“We are a statewide Chamber of Commerce that focuses on the LGBTQ+ community,” said Kate Hull, events director at Maryland LGBT Chamber of Commerce. “We connect businesses that are LGBTQ+ owned and operated together like a normal chamber would do. We also reach out across the state to let people know we exist to help drive business to those businesses.”
The Governor’s office sent Jeremy Browning, administrative director of the Maryland Commission on LGBTQ Affairs.
“We are here to present a citation and commemorate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Caroline Pride. We are really excited to be here and want to be supportive in any way we can,” Browning said.
The festival returned for a third year this past weekend with live music, all kinds of food and a lot of rainbow fashion.
Tracey Snyder, director of the Caroline Chamber of Commerce, said, “Minary’s Dream (Alliance) has been in other counties, and they are doing such amazing things. Caroline Pride has been here. It is very exciting to have them come together and offer the community so many resources. We are going to see some great things.”
Jasmine Robinson, program director of Minary’s Dream Alliance’s back to school program, said, “Up in Kent County we cover sixth, seventh and eighth graders. Some of the programs we run are financial literacy, we teach journaling. We take them (students) to museums, like the African American Museum.”
One musician who is Denton resident and goes to Chesapeake College uses her talents to raise money for Caroline Pride. Ellie Rose, 19, has hosted a couple of musical fundraisers and raised over $200.
“I have been able through the years watch Caroline Pride grow. I have seen how much it has offered the community in the sense of giving your people a space where they feel accepted and they feel safe and they can gather and find people like themselves. I go to Chesapeake and there are a lot of safe spaces that weren’t even there five years ago. I remember the first Pride Festival was in a coffee shop and there were like five people in there. And it keeps getting bigger and bigger,” Rose said.
Red-haired Ty Bolden is the programming director at MDA; and she works in Caroline and Dorchester.
“We are just getting started in Caroline, so we are starting our mentorship program. We are going to offer life skills, prevention and some fun trips. We want to get the kids in here and help them finish the school year strong. Get them active in the summer, not idle. We are going to go fishing. We will do some indoor trampoline parks and a couple of museum trips as well. We have them three to six hours a week. Youth 12 -17. The summer internship program has a hip hop time capsule. They will take old music and make new music by taking samples from the old music. They will have their own album, design a CD cover. Their finished product will be displayed in the Smithsonian. It is big. They get paid $14 an hour.”
All this positive energy culminated in the ribbon being cut and everybody cheering.
To learn more, go to www.minarysdreamalliance.org or www.carolinepride.com.
