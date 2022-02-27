CHESTERTOWN — Valentine’s Day was especially sweet for Doncella Wilson and Paul Tue who as founders of Minary’s Dream Alliance closed on the Frank M. Jarman Post 36 American Legion property located just outside of Chestertown.
The nonprofit had been trying to purchase the property since last year but was caught in a legal battle with neighbors over a zoning dispute that was finally resolved in December when Circuit Court Judge Harris Murphy ruled that MDA falls under the same scope of community service that the American Legion operated under.
MDA was able to purchase the property with donations from the Fordi Family Foundation; the Lain Hawkridge Family; the Culp Foundation; Louisa Duemling; Ed and Angie Hatcher; area churches including the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown, the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River and St. Paul’s Parish; and other community members.
Wilson said Carla Massoni was instrumental in opening her network to the nonprofit to fundraise and meet people.
She thanked the development committee as well as MDA’s board for all their support during the process.
“I don’t even think we understand the magnitude of this. The opportunity we have to provide for the community with this space,” Wilson said in a phone interview Monday.
Community organizations already are taking advantage of the sprawling property, which includes 8.8 acres and a building that for decades served as Post 36’s headquarters.
The Chester River Chorale practices there.
This week, law enforcement agencies have been using the building for behavioral health and crisis management training.
“We just want it to continue to be a space for the community and its members, to serve as a community hub,” said Tue.
According to its website, Minary’s Dream Alliance “transforms the lives of youth, families and communities through education, resource development and community engagement.”
Looking toward the future, Wilson said Minary’s Dream Alliance will partner with the Sultana Education Foundation this summer to bring canoes out to the property and host an overnight camp.
She said local partnerships will give kids who wouldn’t normally have exposure to these organizations except through a school field trip a chance to see what opportunities and programs are out there.
New this year, MDA will join with Pickering Creek Audubon Center of Talbot County to hold four to six sessions for female mentors and mentees to learn about the outdoors.
Other plans include several mini-gardens and working with ShoreRivers to look at the property to use native plants to help with drainage.
Minary’s Dream Alliance is also the home to the Feed the Elderly Program of Kent County, a weekly food delivery program of fresh produce and shelf stables to the county’s most vulnerable population.
“I don’t think we’ve stepped back and looked at the impact of that program and what we’ve done. We started that at the beginning of the pandemic and here we are almost three years later still doing it,” said Tue.
Wilson and Tue both said they want MDA to continue to be a community resource and to form partnerships with organizations throughout the Eastern Shore and beyond.
“We’re always looking out for new partnerships. Whatever creativity you have that you are willing to share with us, come on out,” said Wilson.
More information about Minary’s Dream Alliance can be found on the website, minarysdreamalliance.org, or on the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
