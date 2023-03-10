ST. MICHAELS — A 90-year-old Easton man reported missing Wednesday was found dead Thursday morning in St. Michaels, police said.
William U. Reybold was reported missing by family members to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening. An initial sheriff’s office Facebook post alerting the community that Reybold was missing indicated he had dementia.
Deputies located Reybold’s vehicle in the parking lot of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels. Further searches were conducted in the area with K-9s, a Maryland State Police helicopter and Natural Resources Police, but Reybold was not located.
Police said Reybold’s family was searching the maritime museum property Thursday morning when they located him laying on the ground in a wooded area. The sheriff’s office was notified and detectives responded to the scene.
Reybold was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy — protocol for the circumstances of the discovery, police said. No foul play is suspected.
The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in its investigation by the St. Michaels Police Department, Maryland State Police, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the Bowie Police Department’s K-9 unit and Natural Resources Police.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Aita of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-822-1020.
(0) comments
