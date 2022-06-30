EASTON — A 17-year-old reported missing to the Easton Police Department was located safely Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, EPD released a statement advising residents that they were attempting to locate 17-year-old Robert Thompson.

Later that afternoon, police learned that Thompson was at the Department of Social Services, then went to the Easton Police Department.

After speaking with Thompson, officers learned that there was a family dispute that led the teen to leave his house and go to a friend’s house. Thompson was released to the custody of his mother.

Police will be in contact with the Department of Juvenile Services and the Department of Social Services to see if there are any resources to help the family.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.