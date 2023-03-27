GOLDSBORO — Deputies from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of Curtis McClanathan at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25. McClanathan, a 62-year-old man from Goldsboro, had been missing since his car crashed on the 14000 block of Goldsboro Road on March 18. His body was found in a field about a mile away from the crash site.
Deputies responded just before 10 p.m. March 18 for a single-vehicle crash reported by a passerby. McClanathan’s unoccupied car was located at the site. The car had rolled over.
The sheriff’s office searched the area around the crash site on foot with K-9 units that night.
McClanthan’s daughter Kristin McClanathan said her father lives about five minutes down the road from the accident site. She said she believed he may have been heading to a nearby gas station that night.
Investigation into the crash turned into a missing persons search last Monday after family members filed a report with the sheriff’s office.
A second search with K-9 units and additional deputies was performed March 20, police said. A drone was used to conduct aerial surveillance of the area.
A third search of the properties surrounding the crash site with Delmarva Search and Rescue, dogs and other personnel occurred Saturday morning, and McClanathan’s daughter organized a search by family and friends that took place on Saturday afternoon.
McClanathan’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the cause and manner of death.
Although this is still an active investigation, no foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff's Office.
