GOLDSBORO — Deputies from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of Curtis McClanathan at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25. McClanathan, a 62-year-old man from Goldsboro, had been missing since his car crashed on the 14000 block of Goldsboro Road on March 18. His body was found in a field about a mile away from the crash site.


