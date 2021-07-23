EASTON — The Talbot Democratic Women’s Club’s annual meeting will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Idlewild Park in Easton.
Joyce Scharch, an Eastern Shore native and founder of the Talbot Democratic Women’s Club, is stepping down as president this year. She became active in politics in Talbot County during Kathleen Kennedy Townsend’s run for governor of Maryland in 2002, became a member of the Talbot County Democratic Forum Board in 2003, and founded the TDWC in 2007. She will be honored for her outstanding and unflagging leadership of club activities over the past 14 years.
Incoming TDWC president, Lynne McGrath, a lifelong Democrat and pharmaceutical corporate board member and health and environmental issues consultant in Washington, became a member of the Talbot County Democratic Forum and a community co-captain for the Talbot County Democratic Central Committee upon moving to the Eastern Shore. She said she is looking forward to carrying the TDWC torch into the coming year.
Guest speakers include Sheree Sample-Hughes, delegate of the Maryland General Assembly serving District 37A and Speaker pro tempore of the Maryland House of Delegates, and Heather Mizeur, former member of the Maryland House of Delegates representing District 20, and now a Congressional Candidate for District 1.
Sample-Hughes has been a member of the Maryland House of Delegates serving District 37A since 2015. She serves on several committees, including the Health and Government Operations Committee. Maryland’s General Assembly adjourned three weeks early on March 16 for the first time since the Civil War, making for an interesting 2021 legislative session. She will discuss challenges faced over the past year and issues impacting the Eastern Shore and women throughout Maryland.
Heather Mizeur, a member of the Maryland House of Delegates from 2007 to 2015, served on several committees during her eight years in office. She also introduced and passed several bills, including the Family Coverage Expansion Act and the Foster Kids Coverage Act to provide medical coverage for young adults and foster children in 2009, and was lauded in 2011 by the Baltimore Sun as “one of the leading environmental advocates in the General Assembly.” Since leaving office she has been working with Soul Force Politics, a nonprofit ,social justice and educational foundation she founded to promote non-violent resistance, honorable leadership and successful peaceful social action.
Mizeur announced her campaign for Maryland Congressional District 1 against Andy Harris after the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol and received former District 1 Republican Representative Wayne Gilchrest’s “whole-hearted endorsement.” He went on to point out that “she has spent her entire career reaching across the aisle, building diverse coalitions, and finding innovative solutions to problems that bring more voices to the table.”
TWDC members, spouses, family and friends are all welcome for a full and celebratory afternoon. Seating and bottled water will be provided.
