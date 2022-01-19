DENTON — Around 75 people bundled up in warm winter hats and scarves on Monday to participate in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Unity for Community" March in Denton from Lockerman Middle School to the Caroline County Courthouse. It was a who's who of community leaders including Mayor Abby McNinch, Commissioner Larry Porter, Caroline County School Board President James Newcomb, Caroline County Public Schools' Nicole Fisher and many others.
One of the driving forces behind the event is the Lockerman Schools Association, which helps sponsor the march. There were prayers and songs coming from the lectern. Walmart, which helped donate supplies for the gift bags, had April Cannon to say a few words. Finally, Rev. Gregory McLaurin of the Metropolitan Zion Methodist Church gave a rousing blessing that sent the crowd on its way to the courthouse.
Also in attendance, wearing their signature pink and green greek letters, were members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority Kappa Theta Omega chapter. There were more than 10 of them, and they helped put the health bags together too. Wanda Molock, cofounder of the march, is a sorority sister and executive committee member of the Caroline Chapter of the NAACP.
“We have been doing this for 10 years. Rain, snow or blow, we are here. The theme for 2022 MLK day is knowledge, wisdom and understanding that leads to freedom, justice and equality. Darkness can not drive out darkness. Only light can do that. Hate can not drive out hate. Only love can do that. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” said Janet Fountain, the other cofounder of the march.
McNinch stood up with several other politicians, who all took the stage at the same time.
“When I reflect on everything that goes on in our town of Denton, this is one of the most important events in our town. For 10 years it has been such an inspiration. I take something from it every year. So, on behalf of Gov. Larry Hogan, I have a couple of citations today for Janet Fountain and Wanda Molock,” McNinch said.
Senator Ben Cardin, Senator Chris Van Hollen and Congressman Andy Harris all sent representatives to offer further citations. County Commissioner Larry Porter offered one from the commissioners and made some news announcing this would be his last year in office.
Porter said, “We also had the honor of celebrating the 75th anniversary of the NAACP with Dr. (Willie) Woods last Tuesday. It was an honor to do that as well.
“I am keeping my commitment that I made in 2018, and I will not be seeking reelection as commissioner. So, this will be my last time as an elected official. I want to thank you for allowing me to participate in this for 10 years. It has been a pleasure.”
Lockerman Schools Association President Willy Brown got up to speak as did Caroline County NAACP President Willie Woods. He said the Lockerman School Association gives out scholarships to deserving students at Colonel Richardson and North Caroline high schools. He said they have given out over $100,000 to deserving students over the years.
Woods said, “The legacy of Dr. King we'll be focusing on, of course, civil rights with an emphasis on the use of nonviolence to affect change, the call of all of us to be of service one to the other, and, of course, the dream he had for this nation. Dr. King's message then is as relevant as it is now. We are still in a battle for the voting rights of all citizens.”
“It is good to remember those who struggled in the past and made things better for us. I graduated from Lockerman in 1960,” said William Flamer, who participated in the march.
The lunch bags were a popular item. Over 200 of them were assembled.
“We put lunch in there. There are masks, hand sanitizers. There is healthy eating and exercise information in there. There is information about getting your COVID vaccine. It’s a health kit,” said Savannah Winston. She is commissioner of the Town of Preston and represented Greater New Hope Church Ministries.
Although quite chilly, the sun was out and people seemed happy to chat in the line. There was a contingent of Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle club members who came out to support in their leather vests. Red and blue alert lights were flashing as the river of people had a slow rolling police escort on their journey to the courthouse. Molock led the march with a pink walking stick. She was assisted by two Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle club members, Henry Wayman and Sam Hubbard, who walked her all the way to the courthouse.
There was a swelling of the crowd as it passed the pub and went right up to the courthouse steps. There was another lectern set up there, and Sammy Scott recited the Martin Luther King “I Have a Dream” speech from memory. He even managed his intonation to be like the late Dr. King’s. Everyone listened closely in a semi circle. To cap it off was Rev. Pearl Geter in a leopard-printed hat. Her closing benediction drew several amens from the crowd.
After all was said and done groups of friends remained to chat on the courthouse lawn.
