CHESTERTOWN — More than just a day off for some, the 2023 celebration of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was a time of remembrance, a call to action and a celebration of community.
This year’s annual MLK Day observance — sponsored by Minary’s Dream Alliance, Chester Valley Ministers Association and Washington College — saw more 300 attendees over the course of the morning’s festivities, which included a march from Fountain Park to the college, a breakfast and a formal program.
The program was held in the college’s Decker Theatre within Gibson Center for the Arts. Nearly every seat was filled at the start of the program, which began with a reading of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, originally delivered during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963.
Darius Johnson read the speech from the podium while an image of King was projected behind him.
The keynote speaker for the event, Del. Gabriel Acevero (D-39-Montgomery), spoke about the trend of sanitizing King and his message and the importance of staying true to his legacy.
“If you listen to how people describe Dr. King today you will think this was someone who was essentially kumbaya, someone who did not believe in radical change but was more so focused on ensuring that we judge people on the content of their character and not their skin color,” Acevero said.
But King was a radical, Acevero said, and if we do not acknowledge that he came from a radical tradition, we are sanitizing someone committed to justice — social and economic — and what it means.
“When Dr. King died — was assassinated, rather — in 1968, he died as the most unpopular man in America,” Acevero said. “White Americans called him and considered him a terrorist, Black preachers chased him out of the Black ministers conference that he helped organize. … Morehouse College, where he went, they refused to put him on the board of governors because they thought he was a bad influence, he went to jail too much. He died one of the most unpopular Americans. And yet today we are all here to acknowledge one simple truth and that is that Dr. Martin Luther King is one of the greatest human beings that this country and this world has ever produced.”
King’s life and legacy represent the roadmap of what to do when it comes to social movements and struggle, Acevero said.
“To honor someone’s legacy, not just to acknowledge the contributions and the time that they were with us on earth but to live up to the ideals and to fight what he fought for and to make the necessary sacrifices that Dr. King made, and so many Black and oppressed folks make, in this country in order to get some semblance if change,” Acevero said.
Acevero was invited to speak at the ceremony by Doncella Wilson, co-founder of Minary’s Dream Alliance. He said he drove two and a half hours to get to Kent County, something he would not do for everyone, but Wilson made it happen.
Now in his second term as a delegate, Acevero has been a “champion for social, racial, economic and immigrant justice,” Wilson said in introduction. “He introduced and was instrumental in the passage of Anton’s Law, named for Anton Black. … We cannot thank Delegate Gabriel Acevero enough as Anton Black was from this community, and the community in Caroline County.”
Anton’s Law, also known as the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021, makes police discipline records — including internal discipline and complaint records — available under Maryland’s Public Information Act, increasing transparency.
According to Wilson’s introduction, Acevero also has sponsored legislation to create a reparations commission in Maryland. He is a member of the appropriations committee and served as second vice chair of the Black caucus. He was named by the National Black Justice Coalition as one of its 100 emerging leaders to watch.
“We have a responsibility to ensure that we are fighting to dismantle the system but also right the wrongs in terms of the laws that allow corrupt, racist and abusive cops to continue to abuse the public trust in their position and to get away with impunity,” Acevero said, and thanked those in Kent County to helped to get Anton’s Law passed. “Without transparency we can’t have accountability and without accountability we can’t have trust and without community trust you will continue to see the kind of gaps between law enforcement and the broader community that they serve.”
During his address, Acevero spoke about the importance of engaging with governing bodies — particularly those on the state level — to bring about transformative change.
“We need more elected officials that are going to stand up for the people rather than standing in the way of the people and transformative change,” Acevero said. “And if we ain’t got those kind of elected officials, you all have a responsibility to vote the ones out who aren’t serving your best interest and to ensure that you are organizing to get the people who serve your best interest in public office, because that’s how a democracy works.”
Acevero said he was glad the day’s program started with Johnson reading what King said at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom because “Dr. King understood the intersectionality of struggle.”
“Dr. King is not this individual unto himself. The movement created Dr. King, Dr. King didn’t create a movement,”Acevero said, acknowledging the community King was working within at the time. “There was movement for social change, there were people who were engaged in the struggle, and Dr. King saw his role and his place in that struggle, as did many other people.”
Acevero said that today, we all have a place in what King called the “beloved community” recognizing that showing up for each other is important, across race, gender, sexuality, etc. “because all of our liberations are inextricably linked.”
“We are living in the richest state in the union per capita, that’s Maryland. In the wealthiest country in human history,” Acevero said. “And despite all of that, we have gross income inequality, my generation is saddled with the most debt of any other generation, we’ve seen nothing but war, … we’ve seen the racial wealth gap grow, we’ve seen divisiveness, and it is truly a dark time in America. It is a dark time in Maryland and it is a dark time in America.”
Despite that, Acevero said he was confident the people — those in attendance at the ceremony and those outside of the theatre — would transform the state and country, “because it is only in the darkness that you’re able to see the stars.”
He said that we have to get involved and engaged.
“We have a responsibility to fight for each other and fight for people we do not know,” Acevero said. “That’s what beloved community is. That understanding while I don’t know the homeless person I recognize that in this country we have so many vacant houses and veterans that are homeless and families that are homeless it’s an indictment on us as a community, on us as a state, on us as a country. We have so much that we need to do, but it starts with all of us being engaged.”
Acevero said he knew that sort of unity was possible here and across the Eastern Shore because he saw how people came together when Anton Black died to fight for that legislation. He said he did not take credit for the passage of that law because it was the collaborate effort of many people to force action.
“Dr. King’s speech in 1963 at the March on Washington was more than just a dream. The speech was also about broken promises,” Acevero said, pointing to topics of police violence, poverty, and more being included in the speech. “In fact, when he was giving that speech he had to catch himself, he had to gather himself, and in collecting his notes, it was a Black woman in back of him — Mahalia Jackson — that yelled ‘Tell them about the dream, Martin.’”
Acevero said unity is often mentioned when discussing King, but “we can’t have unity without peace, we can’t have peace without justice, we can’t have justice without truth telling and America has never had the courage to have the uncomfortable conversation about race and the role that it plays in every single segment of our society from housing to education to the carceral state to the way people age with dignity or not to the way people live whether they have transit to redlining.”
Acevero said it was important for conversations about race and equality to happen in Maryland because Maryland “provided America with the blueprint on how to systematically, institutionally segregate, oppress and render Black people as second class citizens” with the passage of the Doctrine of Exclusion of 1638 by the Maryland Colony Council.
That doctrine was later known as the Slave Codes.
“Really the whole country should be having this conversation, but if there’s any state that should be leading the rest of the country on the conversation on race and reparations and how we do right by the people who have done so much for this country it is Maryland,” Acevero said. “The time to do it was decades ago, but we’re going to get it done now.”
“We have to take unpopular stands even when it is lonely. Some of you aren’t comfortable with being lonely, you like being liked, you like being considered as smart,” Acevero said.
He emphasized the importance of holding those in positions of power accountable and working for and with one another.
“Let us fight for people we do not know. Let us fight for those who are not able to fight for themselves and aren’t always able to be in these spaces of power because those closest to the pain are closest to the solution, but seldom are they closest to power,” Acevero said.
Acevero said that his hope was that attendees would go out and seek change in Kent County and fight for one another, “because that’s all we can do. Because if we don’t do it, we are left with a white supremacist, patriarchal, sexist, capitalist, ableist, homophobic, transphobic, xenophobic, anti-worker, anti-poor state and country, and I don’t know about you all, but that don’t sound like a place I want to live in.”
“If you remember or take one thing away today, do not sanitize Dr. King. Do not make him something that he was not. Do not cherrypick his words without speaking in totality what he talked about,” Acevero said. “And to honor his legacy is to not just uphold the ideals he held so dearly, but to ensure that we are willing to fight and to make the necessary sacrifices. I know that there’s a lot of allies in this room. The reality is we don’t need allies, we need coconspirators. People who understand that my liberation is inexplicably linked to yours and if you ain’t free, I sure as hell am not.”
The rest of the program was dedicated to King’s words and the community.
Paul Tue III, Minary’s Dream Alliance co-founder, said he always thought that if King had lived longer, there would be an HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) named for him, which Tue said would be called MLKU. In honor of that, the Kent County Spartans Cheerleaders U10 and U14 girls performed a routine.
Youths were incorporated into the program in other places as well. Centerville Middle School seventh grader Amiya Potts sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Excerpts of King’s speeches were read by H.H. Garnet Elementary School third grader Jaiden Gillis and fourth grader Reagan Pettitt, Sudlersville Middle School sixth grader Paul Tue IV, Kent County Middle School seventh grader Tamia Darden, Kent County High School 11th grader Jaeda Hoxter and KCHS ninth grader Ramon Peterson Jr., according to the event program.
The HHGES Bucket Band, under the direction of music teacher Jodi Bortz, performed at the ceremony. The Mt. Olive AME praise team also performed.
Time was taken to recognize community members and organizations for their efforts and dedication to the annual celebration.
LaMonte Cooke, a longtime member of the Martin Luther King planning committee, thanked the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company for their help with the annual breakfast over the years, providing a venue and making enough food for attendees to take leftovers home with them.
Longstanding members of the Martin Luther King planning committee were also acknowledged for their years of service upholding the annual tradition and, recently, “passing the torch and keeping the dream alive” for a new generation of committee members.
Also a part of the ceremony was the presentation inaugural Minarys Dream Alliance William W. Pickrum Service Award, given to Rosemary Ramsey Granillo.
