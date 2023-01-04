Becca McNally (center) and husband James McNally smile contentedly in a late night photo with their newborn baby girl Reese, who was born at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. Reese is the couple’s second daughter.
ANNAPOLIS — Thirty-three years ago, Becca McNally made headlines as the first baby born in Easton on New Year’s Day. On Jan. 1, 2023, her daughter did one better.
Reese Davenport McNally of Annapolis was born at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis. Weighing in at six pounds and 10 ounces, baby Reese very well may be the first baby born in Maryland in 2023.
Becca McNally went into labor around 8:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and made the five-minute drive to the hospital with her husband James McNally. Her second daughter made her appearance just under four hours later — a quicker labor than her first, she said.
“Giving birth was like such a crazy experience anyway, and so it was pretty cool that everybody in the room chanted the countdown — we were watching the ball drop on TV — chanted the countdown, yelled ‘Happy New Year’ and then she was born,” McNally said. “And we didn’t know if she was a boy or girl, so then they yelled ‘it’s a girl,’ and it was very special.”
Baby Reese’s due date was Jan. 6.
Several local healthcare systems and news outlets have reported the year’s first babies born in the early hours of New Year’s Day, the earliest being a baby boy born at 12:03 a.m. Jan. 1 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring.
McNally remembered that some of the nurses were wearing New Year-themed tiaras, creating a festive and fun environment.
“I can’t say enough things about the labor and delivery staff, the doctor, the mother and baby nurses — everyone was so fantastic,” she said of her experience. “Our labor and delivery nurse was a godsend, she was amazing, so we were very lucky.”
The new mom of two, born and raised in Easton, said she was excited to share a birthday with her baby girl. She added that she always loved having her own birthday fall on New Year’s Day.
After Becca’s two nights in the hospital, the McNallys came home as a family of four Monday afternoon. Baby Reese was welcomed to the world by her parents, big sister Quinn, 2, and grandparents.
