QUEENSTOWN — On a visit to the Eastern Shore Thursday, Gov. Wes Moore signed an executive order to create a new Governor’s Council on the Chesapeake and Coastal Bays Watershed.
The new council will work to create healthy watersheds. Moore said the council will be made of experts in the field as well as people “on the ground.”
Before signing the order at Wye Island Natural Resources Management Area July 20, Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz, Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Josh Kurtz, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and Moore all spoke.
“This new council will bring together different government agencies focused on the Bay to supercharge collaboration and to supercharge partnership,” Moore said. “Because that’s the only way we’re going to get this done.”
All of the speakers at Thursday’s event discussed the importance of collaboration among local and state governments, farmers, watermen, activists and other stakeholders.
“We have to work together,” Ortiz said in an interview. “We made a lot of progress on the Bay in the last 40 years, but we know we have much more to go. But if we’re divided, we’re not going to get it done. But if we’re working closely with farmers and cities and suburbs and industry, we can make a lot of progress.”
Moore said his administration has already been working closely with local elected officials to share information and resources.
During her speech, Miller called the Chesapeake Bay “one of our nation’s jewels” and said immediate attention at the federal, state and local level is necessary to protect the it.
“It is our responsibility to ensure that the Chesapeake Bay remains a thriving, vibrant ecosystem for future generations,” Miller said. “And we can do this while sustaining our agriculture industry.”
Miller said that the Moore-Miller administration has directed $333 million toward protecting the Chesapeake Bay.
Maryland will be the first state to “formally embrace the new scientific assessment” laid out in the Comprehensive Evaluation of System Response report from the Scientific and Technical Advisory Committee, Moore said during his speech.
The report, published in May, is a 40-year study that details efforts to improve water quality and reduce the number of pollutants entering the Chesapeake Bay. It evaluates current efforts to reduce pollutants and gives options for progressing those efforts.
“We’re going to be guided by the science, not by the politics,” Moore said.
Maryland will focus water quality improvement projects in specific areas with the most potential to improve wildlife habitat and populations and bolster shorelines from rising sea levels.
“The new focus on increasing wildlife habitat will help striped bass and blue crab populations recover. Our ongoing effort to plant 5 million new trees in Maryland during the next decade will add new streamside buffers along rural and suburban areas as well as increase tree canopy in our cities to prevent polluted runoff and cool temperatures,” Kurtz said. “As rising sea levels and stronger storms due to climate change threaten Maryland, we’ll be looking to expand marshes and reconnect streams and rivers to their floodplains to mitigate flooding threats.”
Moore reminded the audience that the Chesapeake Bay belongs to everyone.
He said it took having kids to understand that the Bay belongs to him too. Some of Moore’s “most powerful memories” are of being with his kids on the water.
“And so for us, the Bay is not just a part of our economy, and it’s not just a part of our environment,” he said. “It’s part of one of the beautiful things that makes us Marylanders.”
Benjamin Ford, the Miles-Wye riverkeeper for ShoreRivers, attended the event on Thursday. He said he thinks the creation of this council is a great start.
“Increasing partnerships to benefit clean water in the region and in the greater Chesapeake Bay is incredibly important,” he said.
Ford said he is curious to see who is put on the council and the direction they go.
While on the Eastern Shore, the governor toured J.M. Clayton Seafood Company in Cambridge, signed a second executive order at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science Horn Point Laboratory in Cambridge and toured a regenerative farm in Easton that is owned by Paul T. Swann.
At Horn Point Laboratory, Moore said this is his 14th time on the Eastern Shore in six months.
“It shouldn’t be lost on anybody that we’re spending quite a bit of time on the Eastern Shore,” he said earlier in Queenstown. “Our point is, get used to it. Because this is how our administration plans on moving.”
