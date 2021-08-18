ANNAPOLIS — Maryland has seen a rise in overall COVID cases and hospitalizations as well as more breakthrough cases and deaths among the fully vaccinated.
Locally, there are 69 active COVID cases in Talbot County as of Wednesday, Aug. 18. according to the county health department. There was one active case of the virus in Talbot on July 1.
The rise in cases from the Delta variant and fears of its spread have led to some new and controversial COVID mandates in the U.S. and other countries — including double mask requirements for unvaccinated city workers in Philadelphia and warnings against conversing with neighbors in Australia and New Zealand.
The Maryland Department of Health has released new numbers on coronavirus cases among the fully vaccinated.
There have been 7,033 COVID cases among the fully vaccinated in Maryland from the end of January through Aug. 15.
That is an increase of 1,864 cases since the last report on breakthrough cases on Aug. 8. MDH reported 5,139 breakthrough cases on Aug. 8 and earlier this month said there had been 3,836 such cases. Breakthrough coronavirus cases still make up a small percentage — 5.3% — of the overall COVID cases in the state.
MDH also reported through Aug. 15 that there have been 71 deaths and 627 hospitalizations among the fully vaccinated. That is up ten deaths and 98 hospitalizations for COVID since the last weekly report.
The state said the vaccinated make up 4.6% of all COVID deaths and 5% of hospitalizations for the virus since Jan. 26.
The state has seen an overall jump in COVID cases with the virus’ Delta variant resulting in new U.S. pandemic hotspots in states such as Florida and Texas.
MDH reported more than 1,000 new daily COVID cases and 630 hospitalizations attributed on Wednesday, August 18, according to the state health agency.
MDH reported 1,012 new daily cases on Thursday. The state has seen a rise in daily cases and hospitalizations for the coronavirus after lower levels earlier this summer.
The state was at 104 hospitalizations for COVID on July 1, according to MDH. Maryland had more than 1,900 hospitalizations for COVID in January.
The Delta variant of the virus has prompted an increase in cases and hospitalizations in much of the U.S with hotspots in Florida, Texas and Louisiana.
The rise in breakthrough cases also comes as the U.S. and other countries approve COVID booster shots for the already vaccinated eight months after their initial shots. That aims to help battle the Delta and other strains and will be a further financial boon for vaccine makers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Another major vaccine maker — AstraZeneca — is not profiting from COVID vaccine.
Locally, the positivity rate for COVID tests is 5.67%, according to Wednesday’s numbers from the Talbot County Health Department. That figure was at 0.22% on July 1.
Health agencies like to see positivity rates below 5% as a benchmark for the pace of the spread of the virus. MDH said Wednesday that statewide positivity rate is 4.97%.
Nationally, there is more attention paid to breakthrough cases among the vaccinated.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is fully vaccinated and has been in high profile fights over his opposition to masks and other COVID mandates — has tested positive for the virus.
The CDC reported as of Aug. 9 there have been 7,608 hospitalizations and 1,587 deaths among the COVID vaccinated.
The U.S. has fully vaccinated 168.9 million people — 50.9% of the total population and 61.8% of the adult population.
The rise in COVID cases and fears of the Delta variant have prompted more vaccine mandates from employers and events venues in the U.S.
Some U.S. jurisdictions and venues as well as other countries are getting aggressive with new and renewed pandemic orders.
The city of Philadelphia is requiring city workers who don’t get vaccinated to wear double masks. Government officials in Australia and New Zealand have imposed new lockdowns and have warned against socializing, congregating or talking to neighbors. Bars, restaurants and other venues have been closed down in those two countries.
“We ask people to stay two meters away from anyone you pass, stay local, and do not congregate,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said announcing the new lockdowns. “Don’t talk to your neighbors. Please keep to your bubble.”
