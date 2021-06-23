EASTON — More trees are scheduled to be cut down near Easton Airport as part of the next phase of an obstruction removal program.
The Talbot County Council approved the acceptance of grant funding from the Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) for the Easton Airport’s runway improvement project Tuesday evening, pushing the airport’s obstruction removal program into its second phase.
Easton Airport’s program received roughly $293,000 in grant funding from the MAA, an amount that will propel the project forward. The bulk of the second phase of the project is mostly removing trees, said Micah Risher, Easton Airport manager.
The project will be removing five to six acres of trees on the east side of runway 4-22. A similar tree removal at the airport happened just over a decade ago. Once the trees are removed this year, the area will be turned into a meadow, Risher said.
Removing trees and other obstructions will clear the approach surfaces into the airport to the federal regulation standards. The obstruction removal program will clear and protect the airport’s specific navigable airspace.
“All of this is obviously in preparation for the safety improvements at the airport,” Risher said.
The project will also be removing obstructions on several residential parcels on Hazelwood Drive and properties on Commerce and Brooks drives.
“There’s a few moving pieces with some of the properties that we’re still trying to get the final approval (on),” Risher said.
Every property involved in the project was bid on as a different phase so that they can get removed from the lineup if approval isn’t received before the start of construction.
In total, the project will cost $391,000, coming in well under the planned budget of $550,000. The actual cost to the airport will be $142,000 following the 75 percent reimbursement from the state, Risher said.
The council also approved a price proposal of $44,746 for an AECOM project manager to oversee the project and ensure that work is being done to the airport’s specifications. The price proposal cost is included in the $142,000 cost to the airport, according to Risher.
A swath of trees near the airport were removed off of Easton Parkway in 2020.
The Easton Airport’s runway improvement project is planned to take place in phases over the next 10 years and is expected to be finished in 2030.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
