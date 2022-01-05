EASTON — As the Mid-Shore region continues to recover from the impacts of Monday's winter storm, more winter weather in the forecast leaves the rest of the week looking uncertain.
Monday's snow storm dropped 6 inches to up to a foot of snow across most of the Mid-Shore, with locally higher totals reported. Morning temperatures in the 20s on Tuesday caused refreezing on local roads, impacting commutes across the region. Temperatures topping out in the 30s Tuesday afternoon and dropping back into the 20s in the evening did not allow for much melting.
Schools remained closed Tuesday, giving students an opportunity to enjoy the sunny snow day.
Roughly 1,600 power outages were reported at the peak of the the storm Monday afternoon. Most were resolved quickly, and there were minimal power outages on the Eastern Shore as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Looking at the forecast for the remainder of the week, the region won't have much recovery time from Monday's storm.
Light freezing rain is forecast for the Mid-Shore early Wednesday, which will likely impact morning commutes, according to the National Weather Service.
Dorchester County will be under a winter weather advisory from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday for expected freezing drizzle. A light glaze of ice is expected on sidewalks, roads and bridges.
In anticipation of the inclement weather, Dorchester County schools will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Further north, Talbot, Caroline, Queen Anne's and Kent counties will be under a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday for expected freezing rain. A light glaze of ice is expected across the area, possibly resulting in slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute, according to the NWS.
Talbot, Queen Anne's and Kent county schools will be closed on Wednesday.
As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Caroline County schools will be operating on a two-hour delay Wednesday, with no three-year-old pre-K program to allow additional time to evaluate road conditions. If the district decides to close, families and staff will be notified no later than 6 a.m. Wednesday.
More snow accumulation is expected Thursday night into Friday morning. A period of moderate to locally heavy snow is forecast for the region, and confidence is high that at least 2 to 4 inches will fall across the Mid-Shore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.