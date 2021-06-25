CHESTERTOWN — Council members Ellsworth Tolliver and Meghan Efland have volunteered to assist Town Manager Bill Ingersoll in vetting candidates for Chestertown’s next police chief.
Ingersoll reported at a council meeting earlier this month that there are 38 applicants. He estimated that 30 of them “aren’t from what we would call our region.”
Ingersoll told the mayor and council that the town “hasn’t had a great deal of success with people actually moving here after they’ve been hired, but I’m not ruling that out.”
The application deadline was May 10.
One of the applicants is a current member of the force, Lt. John Dolgos, the acting chief, confirmed Friday, June 11.
Ingersoll, Tolliver and Efland will choose three finalists to be interviewed by the mayor and full council.
At the June 7 meeting, Tolliver asked David Foster, who is finishing out Chris Cerino’s term as mayor, and council members Tom Herz and Sam Shoge to put together a list of qualifications that they and their constituents are looking for in a police chief. Tolliver said that information will be shared with Ingersoll and Efland as part of the screening process.
Dolgos, 51, has been the acting chief since early September 2019, but he must retire this fall due to the state pension system.
His entire law enforcement career has been with the CPD, and he is the longest-serving officer in department history.
According to the ad that was published in the Kent County News, “Qualifications desired include a law enforcement background with an emphasis on community policing, command position background and administration. A bachelor’s degree in criminology/law enforcement is preferred, but experience at the proper level of command and administration will be considered.”
Salary will start at $65,312 with upward flexibility for education and experience. Health insurance is provided and Law Enforcement Officers’ Pension System benefits are available for those who are eligible.
Dolgos could not apply for the chief’s job when it was advertised.
That’s because he is enrolled in the Deferred Retired Option Program (DROP) of the Law Enforcement Officers’ Pension System, which allows him to begin collecting retirement benefits that are placed in an account earning compound interest. Enrollment is voluntary and irrevocable.
To be eligible for the DROP, an officer must have at least 25 years and less than 30 years of creditable service.
According to the Maryland State Pension and Retirement System, those who enroll in DROP may only continue their employment for the lesser of the following: five years, the difference between 30 years of service and the member’s creditable service, or a term the member sets.
Dolgos will hit the 30-year mark on Oct. 15.
A state pension system pamphlet explaining DROP states: “When you retire and begin receiving retirement benefits, your intention should be to permanently retire from employment with the state or participating governmental employer. Under no circumstances should your decision to retire be conditioned upon an offer of reemployment, and in fact, no offers of reemployment should be discussed by you and your employer prior to your retirement. Such a preexisting reemployment agreement would signify that there was no intention on your part to retire.”
Dolgos ascended to the interim/acting chief’s job when Chief Adrian Baker abruptly resigned Sept. 6, 2019 to become superintendent of the Maryland Natural Resources Police, the law enforcement agency where he started his career and worked for 28 years.
The following month, a divided council voted to extend Dolgos’ tenure until after the November 2019 municipal election when two seats would be filled.
In February 2020, by a unanimous vote that included newly elected Herz and Efland, the mayor and council agreed to offer Dolgos a one-year contract as the town’s police chief. The offer also included a six-month extension — if approved by both parties — that would bring Dolgos close to his retirement date of Oct. 15, 2021.
When contacted this week, Dolgos said he had made no decision about what he would do after Oct. 15.
“I’m waiting to see how everything unfolds,” he told the Kent County News on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.