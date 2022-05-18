PRESTON — On Friday, May 13, the Caroline County Garden Club held a Mother’s Day Tea Party at the Preston Historical Society Museum. Tables were lined with perfect botanical specimens that were judged with ribbons. One of the judges came all the way from Pennsylvania.
There were tea sandwiches and purple punch made with ginger ale, cherry juice and pineapple juice. Pound cake made a perfect pairing with fresh local strawberries. After surveying the horticultural specimens and all flower arrangements that spanned the first floor of the museum, guests had a chance to chat and talk about the flowers, a friendly yet dignified event.
There were tables of irises, tree peonies and mock orange blossoms. The museum smelled like a spring garden. There were plates filled with chicken salad sandwiches. Abundance and beauty suffused the whole proceeding.
Linda Fletcher is the president of the Caroline County Garden Club. Marty duPont is a judge who came from Pennsylvania. Her comments were meant to be corrective and uplifting rather than overly stern. There are over 30 active members in the club. There were 48 horticulture entries, which is more like a scientific view of each individual plant specimen. And there were 18 design entries, which are arrangements of multiple flowers.
“We enjoy seeing all the creativity of all the flower club members. We like seeing the creativity of the designs and the wide variety of horticulture. I am amazed at this small garden club. I am impressed,” said duPont.
She said it took her 11 years to become a judge. She emphasized that there are three main disciplines to pursue in the garden show world — photography, arranging and horticulture.
On a back wall, there were sun hats decorated with flowers — one even had peacock feathers. Paula Bounds of Henderson received the Presidential Award. She spent 35 years arranging in New Jersey. She focused mainly on dry flowers.
“Peacock Queen got the inspiration because I had the peacock feathers and ribbons that matched. I love the colors. I had never been to a show before. I wasn’t sure what to expect. I just put it together,” said Bounds.
The other two big awards are the horticultural award that went to Darlene Clapper for her perfect peach peony and the design award that went to novice Susie Milburn.
One of the winners included a blue ribbon for “Little Ones” by Linda S. Moore of Ridgely. She made a 4-inch miniature design that included a tiny Radio Flyer wagon. One almost needed a magnifying glass to fully appreciate it.
The Caroline County Garden Club show used to be held at the library in Denton. This was the first time the show was been at the Preston Historical Society. Several people said there was no formal affiliation with the show. For example, the Garden Club of America and its rules were not at play.
Mostly it was a great excuse to really enjoy their gardens and get together and have fellowship, members said.
