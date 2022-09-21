STEVENSVILLE — Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command on Friday, Sept. 16, rescued a crew member who was having a medical emergency aboard a cruise ship sailing in the Chesapeake Bay.
The aviation crew from the Easton Section, Trooper 6, responded to the Chesapeake Bay off of the shores of Kent Island around 7 p.m. The United States Coast Guard – Sector Baltimore called advising that the Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas cruise ship was requesting immediate aerial evacuation of one of its crew members who was experiencing a serious medical event.
According to officials, the crew from Trooper 6 prepared the Leonardo AW-139 aircraft for a rescue and deployed a trooper/rescue technician to the deck of the ship to perform a patient assessment and package the patient for extraction. After a detailed patient assessment was performed it was determined that the patient required evacuation to a higher level of care at a medical facility.
The patient was packaged and successfully extracted from the deck of the ship and into the aircraft. Police said the crew of Trooper 6 seamlessly transitioned to a medevac role without any further delay in care which continued en route to the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.