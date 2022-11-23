CAMBRIDGE — A car chase that originated in Ocean City ended with an explosive crash and foot pursuit of three juveniles in Cambridge early Friday morning, Nov. 18.
According to a release from the Cambridge Police Department, officers were alerted just after 5 a.m. Friday morning regarding a vehicle pursuit traveling toward Cambridge from Wicomico County. Police said the pursuit originated from an armed carjacking in Ocean City.
Law enforcement agencies from Worcester and Wicomico counties initiated the pursuit of two involved vehicles. One vehicle was stopped in Wicomico County, and the other continued into Dorchester County, police said.
As the second vehicle approached Cambridge, CPD officers set up stop sticks, or tire deflation devices, in an attempt to stop the pursuit. The stop sticks were successfully deployed and struck the passenger side tires.
The vehicle continued to elude law enforcement by failing to stop and traveling through several Cambridge roadways, but ultimately ended in the Blackwater Landing development.
Multiple occupants exited the vehicle in the area of Caribbean Avenue and Madison Avenue while it was still in motion. The individuals then fled on foot.
Police said the vehicle continued driving through a barrier fence and ended up in a drainage ditch, where it became engulfed in flames. An explosion followed, and members of Cambridge's Rescue Fire Company extinguished the fire.
CPD officers attempted a K-9 track of the suspects in a field heading in the direction of Stone Boundary Avenue. Another agency's K-9 unit attempted to track the suspects in a different direction. Aviation was also requested to assist with the search, police said.
Other law enforcement agencies located an involved 14-year-old in the area of Race Street and Appleby Avenue. Police said the teen was found to be a reported missing person from Baltimore.
CPD then fielded a call from a citizen in the 500 block of Goldsborough Avenue regarding an unknown subject walking around their property. CPD officers located an individual hiding in a vehicle in the driveway.
Police said the individual, later identified as a 17-year-old from Baltimore, was not compliant and attempted to lock the doors of the vehicle. Officers were able to convince the teen to unlock the doors and exit the vehicle.
The teen was found to be in possession of marijuana and multiple items of stolen property related to the incidents in Ocean City. Police also found a loaded handgun that was reported stolen in the teen's pocket. The teen was transported to CPD for further investigation.
CPD then responded to Walmart in reference to a juvenile arriving at the store covered in mud. The juvenile, identified as a 12-year-old from Baltimore, was involved in the incident, police said.
The 14-year-old and 12-year-old were later returned to their parents and guardians. The 17-year-old was turned over to the Ocean City Police Department to be formally charged, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.