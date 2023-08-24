CHESTERTOWN — In early August, Officer Eric Reynolds of the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County’s Animal Control and Rescue Department risked life and footwear to save a calico kitten trapped in a storm drain.
It is not uncommon for feral cats to use drainage systems as underground highways, but this kitten was clearly lost and unable to care for itself. After multiple unsuccessful attempts to rescue the kitten, Reynolds did what many could never face.
With the help of his backup, Officer Renee Worthington and Chestertown Utilities staff Marty Davidson, Brian Strannahan and Anthony Adner, Reynolds “MacGyver’d” a makeshift lifeline from dog leashes before descending into the dank underground of the Royal Farms traffic circle. Immediately soaked in standing water, Reynolds proceeded to pull himself through 100 feet of spider-infested pipe barely wider than his body, toward the tiny kitten.
The multi-hour ordeal ended triumphantly when both kitten and officer emerged at the other end; both of them wet, scraped, stinky and Reynolds minus one boot, but otherwise healthy and in good spirits!
The kitten, now named Beverly Marsh, is safe and sound at The Animal Care Shelter for Kent County, where she has received preliminary treatment to prepare her for adoption.
If you found this story touching — or entertaining — consider making a donation to ACSKC to help cover the cost of Beverly’s care and help Reynolds get a new pair of boots at acskc.org/support/general-donation.
This story was shared by Michael Wessel and Allison Atadan, Animal Care Shelter of Kent County.
