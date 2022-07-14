TOLCHESTER — The county fairgrounds here in 2022 will look a little different.
Not like two years ago when COVID protocols pushed the fair online, leaving the grounds empty, or last year when the fair was in-person but missed some of those signature events like the greased pig or pie-eating contests.
No, this year, the grounds themselves received a makeover with the addition of a new building and a mural.
Over the last four weeks, Chestertown area teenager Claire Parker, a member of Kent’s 4-H program, has been painting a mural on the restroom building facing the fairgrounds.
Using images from the internet, she created her design virtually and submitted it to the Kent Cultural Alliance’s September 2021 call for a mural artist.
Once she was selected to complete the mural, Claire painted the red wall white before sketching her design and later painting it onto the wall.
Printed versions of the digital rendering were taped to different parts of the mural for reference as the piece was painted.
“It’s slowly coming together,” Claire said during an interview Monday at the fairgrounds.
The design has three parts: to the left, a 4-H barn and produce stand; the middle is a Chesapeake Bay wetland; and the right depicts farmland, complete with a cow.
“The whole idea was what depicts the agriculture and ecosystems around Kent County,” Claire said of her design.
Claire said the two aspects of agriculture surround the Bay because “all the agriculture goes, full circle, into the Bay and into that ecosystem.”
During Monday's interview, Claire was working on the cow.
This is Claire’s first mural, and the largest piece she’s ever done.
Claire said she did not get serious about art until her junior year of high school. Since then, she said she’s primarily created drawings with pen and ink.
“Painting on such a huge surface was an obstacle for me,” said Claire, a 2022 graduate of Queen Anne's County High School.
Though the scale is new to her, Claire said a lot of her art revolves around the environment and sustainability.
Growing up on the Bay, Claire said she was privileged to be surrounded by nature. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she read a lot of books about climate change.
She took what she learned through her reading and in art classes to work on pieces considering environmental injustices.
Claire said the mural adds “character” to the fairgrounds and brings it to life.
“I think art does that,” she added.
Her favorite aspect of the mural is the cow and the section with the 4-H barn.
As of Monday, Claire estimated she had put between 80 and 100 hours into the mural project, working on different sections at a time.
“It’s really funny because that’s how long I’d spend on an average piece of art, but usually what I make is much smaller,” she said. “It’s totally different painting on a large scale.”
The large scale has allowed her to jump around between sections and still make progress on the overall mural.
Claire has received help painting from her former art teacher Stephanie Zeiler and other 4-H’ers.
Zeiler was also present Monday, painting clouds.
“I just enjoy the process of seeing how everything ties together once it's there and how it connects into the final result,” Claire said of the mural painting process.
“It does get exhausting,” she added, but said the results were rewarding.
Claire has been working on the mural in, roughly, five-hour increments, preferring to work in the late afternoon when the sun is on the other side of the building.
Claire said Zeiler has pushed her a lot as an artist, getting her to the level where she could do a large-scale mural.
“I enjoy … bringing people in the community together to create something like this and then we can revisit it and it’s going to be here forever,” she said. “I’m looking forward for the community to see it.”
Claire said she was grateful for the opportunity and that it has helped her build her skills.
The paint for the project was donated by Sherwin Williams.
“That’s a big saver,” Claire said.
While she does not yet know what she wants to do as a career, Claire will be headed to the highly regarded Pratt Institute in the fall where she will study illustration and graphic design.
She said that if given the opportunity, she would do another mural.
The dedication of the new rabbit and poultry building will be 5:45 p.m. Thursday, July 21, ahead of the fair’s opening ceremony.
Claire’s art also was selected as the design cover for this year’s fair guide. That piece also will serve as the backdrop at the main stage on the fairgrounds.
Claire has been participating in 4-H for 10 years; her mother and sister are 4-H alumni.
A senior 4-H’er and member of Puppy Pals 4-H Dog Club, Claire has exhibited artwork and chickens and, her favorite, does dog showing with her Pomeranian Leo.
The Kent County Fair will be held Thursday, July 21, through Saturday, July 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.