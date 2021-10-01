EASTON — During the Talbot County Council meeting Sept. 28, Council member Laura Price presented a proclamation on behalf of the Council to Captain Everett D. Murray, Talbot County Department of Corrections, to honor his 27 years of service to the department on the occasion of his retirement.
Talbot Corrections Director Terry Kokolis introduced Murray, saying he had done so much for the department through the years, seeing it through many transitions.
“Capt. Murray had a sterling career in the Marine Corps and brought his talents, structure and ability to persevere and be creative to the Department of Corrections,” Kokolis said, adding that Murray had mentored many people over the years.
Kokolis said he was happy to be there to celebrate Murray though he was sorry to see him go.
Murray served in many specialized areas, spending years managing security operations, most recently, administrative operations. During his career, Murray was instrumental in the development of central booking along with his assignment as administrator for criminal history checks of all new arrivals through transmittal of Live Scan fingerprints at the Talbot County Department of Corrections.
He was also tasked with planning, scheduling and implementation of all in-service training requirements mandated by the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commission.
“I think 27 years of incarceration is enough,” Murray said, drawing laughter from those present. He added he had enjoyed his time with the department, but said it was time for him to move on.
The proclamation was read aloud; then Price made the official presentation.
“I am honored to be able to hand you this certificate. To spend your entire career with Talbot County is a testament to your service with us,” Price said.
Murray’s family also was present for the occasion. His retirement was effective Sept. 30.
