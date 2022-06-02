The main entrance and building that houses the Queen Anne’s Museum of Eastern Shore Life, located on the grounds of the QA County 4-H Park, in Centreville, just off Route 18 (4-H Park Road), at the corner of Dulin Clark Road.
The antique canoe and horse-drawn carriage shown here are the two featured items for June at the Queen Anne’s Museum of Eastern Shore Life, which will be open to visitors from 1–4 p.m. on June 4.
The main entrance and building that houses the Queen Anne’s Museum of Eastern Shore Life, located on the grounds of the QA County 4-H Park, in Centreville, just off Route 18 (4-H Park Road), at the corner of Dulin Clark Road.
CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s Museum of Eastern Shore Life will be open to visitors on Saturday, June 4. The featured items for June are an antique hand-carved canoe, which is about 275 years old, and a horse-drawn carriage, which is over 100 years old.
The canoe is the oldest artifact in the museum, and it traveled hundreds of miles of waterways from upstate New York to the Eastern Shore.
A young couple in the Brown family (third-generation English immigrants, c. 1750) had recently arrived in the Albany, New York, area, having just moved down from New England. However, they wished to join other family members who had settled on the Eastern Shore of Maryland at the Ripley Plantation near Church Hill. They cut down a large tree and carved a canoe from the trunk then loaded what belongings they could manage and began their journey. The most likely route they would have taken would have been down the Susquehanna River into the northern end of the Chesapeake Bay. Then they would have paddled down the Bay to the Chester River, then up the Chester River to Southeast Creek near Church Hill. Then they would have gone into Southeast Creek, which bordered on the south end of the Ripley Plantation, where they then joined their relatives. Ripley Farm, which is there now, is part of what was that plantation. Ripley Farm is owned by and is the residence of Nancy Bordley Lane. The Bordleys are direct descendants of the Browns.
That canoe remained in the custody of their descendants for generations until one of those descendants (Madison Brown Bordley Jr.) donated it to the QA Museum of Eastern Shore Life about 20 years ago.
The museum also has an antique horse-drawn carriage (or buggy) that is over 100 years old. It belonged to a Dr. C.H. Metcalf, (a family physician and prominent citizen of Sudlersville) who used it to make house calls to see his patients in the rural areas around Sudlersville and Church Hill back in the 1920s.
The museum will be open to visitors from 1–4 pm on June 4. There is no admission fee, though donations are always appreciated.
The museum is located at the Queen Anne’s County 4-H Park on state route 18 at Dulin Clark Rd. between Centreville and Queenstown.
