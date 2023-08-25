TRAPPE — Volunteers at Trappe’s Rural Life Museum are puzzled and looking for answers after an antique device was recently left on museum grounds.
The mystery is twofold, said museum board of directors President Elizabeth Ferguson, and includes questions about the device’s original purpose and who brought it to the facility.
The item in question is a wooden implement that appears to have been used as some kind of press, as it includes an arm that raises and lowers a wooden punch into a metal reinforced hole.
The implement does have some metal hardware, and it includes a large block of wood used as the base. The round house is between one to two inches, and there are non-structural boards nailed to upright supports under the punch area, possibly forming an area that was easier to clear of punched material.
Ferguson said the antique was left in the museum’s Carriage House building a few days ago. The ancillary building is under renovation, and the wooden device was put in before locks were installed on the new door.
She posted a picture on social media on Wednesday seeking information on the bifurcated conundrum of source of donation and original use.
Unravelling riddles is not the only mission underway at RLM — the building the device was deposited in is in the final stages of renovation.
Ferguson said the the building has had many purposes over the years, but probably not for the storage of a carriage. The building, damaged in a 2020 storm, saw the renovation begin in 2021.
The building was a notion shop at one point, and it was moved to its current location on Backtown Road from Trappe’s Main Street around 1900.
It also served as housing for migrant workers, who slept in the loft, and was also used used as an office and possibly a garage for the canning facility previously located on what is now the museum grounds.
Anyone with information on what the device is or where it came from is asked to email rurallifemuseum@gmail.com or call 410-476-4857.
