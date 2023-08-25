CHESTERTOWN — At Wilmer Park, more precisely, at Aunt Sarah’s Playground, there have been complaints by neighbors about excessive noise for the past few months.
In the playground there are musical instruments like drums, a xylophone and chimes by PlayEnsemble.
Each one is a percussion instrument you strike to create a unique sound. These sounds mixed with disconcerting cries at night, construction rumbles, along with the boat traffic on the Chester river, are reasons some of the neighbors filed an official request to the town for help.
Chestertown Manager Larry DiRe summed it up for the mayor and council at the Aug. 7 meeting, “What measures can we take to reduce the sound impact of playing musical instruments and reduce the chance of misuse?”
The noise issue at the park was first introduced during a July 3 council meeting. Herz, in charge of Ward 1, had received a letter from neighbors and brought it up for public comment.
Some of the neighbors stepped up, speaking candidly about their concerns.
Former Chestertown Bank President Ray Tarrach said, “We’re trying to have the playground be a better neighbor. People drive up with their lights on. Sometimes at 10:30 p.m. The pavilion is another trouble spot.”
Tarrach added that activity of a sexual nature occurs at the pavilion often.
“The whole area needs some attention,” he said.
Another neighbor, Nancy Bennington, said it’s not unusual to hear commotion at night. She had suggested that the town reach out to the manufacturer of the instruments to see what they could do about muffling the sound.
She agreed with Tarrach, that lewd activity had increased at the park.
Herz clarified to the public, the neighbors’ main concern was the noise at night, thus noise created by adults, not children at play during the day. Herz also noted park rules state no soliciting after dusk. He urged those neighbors concerned to call the police when they hear suspicious activity occurring at night.
“Rules are rules,” he said.
O’Brien, the liaison for the Chestertown Recreation Committee, said the nature of the instruments themselves is part of the problem.
The mayor said this was the first playground they had adjacent to houses. “We should have checked with the neighbors about the sound,” he acknowledged.
Herz met with the Recreation Committee formally on July 18. By this meeting, comments had escalated on social media over the topic.
Herz told the commission, “In the whirlwind of social media, this issue has been whipped around that we, (the council and the neighbors), want the musical instruments removed. But having spoken to many of these residents, I think what they’re asking for is just a little understanding.”
And many of those concerned residents like Frankie Mayo, brought forward constructive solutions. Mayo suggested using a sound-absorbing material, Dynamat, used by custom car companies and found in the walls of musical rooms in schools to muffle the sound.
Other similar ideas were brought up.
“I want to say what a rich discussion this has been. I really appreciate all the people coming out to contribute,” Commission President Chair Jim Bogden said, encouraged by the participation and constructive solutions.
DiRe reported during the Aug. 7 meeting with council, across social media platforms, the results were over 1,000 comments, the majority of them supporting keeping the playground equipment.
He said the committee wanted to work collaboratively with the community and went into further detail about the Dynamat material. “It’s relatively low cost at $200,” he added.
One of the playground instruments, an electric guitar, DiRe noted they’re looking for ways to reduce the amplification; f no solution is found, however, he said they will talk about its removal.
There are other ways to muffle the sound than altering the instruments, he noted, suggesting landscaping around the playground area as one way to soften the noise.
And the town manager told the council, it is indeed noisy there. He said on his visit on Aug. 3, around 11:45 p.m., there was constant noise from power boats on the river and ongoing construction.
However, the noise is not the only problem at Wilmer Park, as earlier, the neighbors and the council members commented about the sexual activity in the pavilion and parking lot.
To prevent nighttime loiterers, DiRe said physical barriers, such as a swinging gate with a timer at dusk and dawn, might be effective. The cost, he said, would be between $600 and $2,000, which doesn’t include installation cost or the expertise of an electrician.
From the review of the town council meetings, the recreation committee, and the comments from the town manager, it appears that nobody wishes to remove the instruments, and stop children from having a good time.
They just want to come to a peaceful conclusion for everybody in the town.
Foster said, “There’s always going to be noise there. Boats, construction, but we’ve got to get it back to near-normal.”
