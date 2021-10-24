QUEEN ANNE — Riders Hannah Catalino of Montana and Lisanne Fear of Wyoming, both in their mid-20s, are riding their Mustang horses across Maryland during the month of October — part of a 5,000 mile ride that will take the pair across country over the next 12 months. The ride is to help bring awareness to the 53,000 Mustang horses currently in holding pens that are available for adoption.
The ride began the end of September from the edge of the Atlantic Ocean in Lewes, Delaware. From there, Catalino and Fear’s first stop was at the Celebration of the Horse event Oct. 2 at the Tuckahoe Equestrian Center in Queen Anne to kick-off Maryland’s “Month of the Horse” proclaimed by Governor Larry Hogan. The next stop was in Washington, D.C., Oct. 11 and 12, to bring awareness to the American Discovery Trail and HR4878 National Discovery Trail Act, now before Congress.
Much of the ride will be on the American Discovery Trail, a cross country trail composed of many other existing trails and some unique connector routes between them. They have already ridden on portions of the C & O Canal trail heading up to Paradise Stables, located in Mount Airy, where on Oct. 15 a “Meet the Mustangs” event, open to the public, was held.
Their final stop in Maryland will be at Fox Lea Farm, 18900 Barnesville Road in Dickerson, before continuing their journey into West Virginia in November. From there they will ride through Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, and plan to arrive in San Francisco, California, at the Pacific Ocean, in October 2022.
A special documentary film, “The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses,” from executive producer Robert Redford, opened nationwide Oct. 15. It will be shown at locations along the ride. EQUUS Film Fest will post monthly updates for locations and events in each state on the route.
Other horse enthusiasts are welcome to join the ride, but they need to contact Lisa Diersen, coordinator of the year-long event, at: lisa@equusfilmfestival.net.
