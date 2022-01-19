DENTON — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Caroline County branch, just celebrated 75 years of ongoing service to the community. It was chartered in January 6, 1947.
“The year 2022 is a milestone year for the Caroline County Branch NAACP. It marks the 75th Anniversary of its chartering. We look forward to your active membership and support in ‘Fight Forward’ and ‘Equality of Rights for All’,” said Willie Woods in the NAACP Caroline County Branch Newsletter. Woods is president of the local NAACP chapter.
She attended Lockerman High School when schools were still segregated and went on to get a PhD in rhetoric and linguistics. To prepare for her career as an academic and administrator, Woods pursued a formal education at Shaw University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in 1965. She subsequently attended Duke University, obtaining a Master of Education in 1968. She got her PhD in Pennsylvania at Indiana University. She was Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Chesapeake College.
The Caroline County NAACP has been fighting for nonviolent change and equal rights for 75 years.
“At this point the main thing we are asking for is the community support of the mission of the NAACP. It has been around for 75 years in Caroline County. We still have a mission that is alive and well today. We want to do whatever we can to help assure equality of rights for all persons,” said Woods.
The NAACP has a guiding credo: “The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and discrimination.” It is printed in the brand new newsletter, which will be published quarterly.
Woods said the Caroline NAACP said is hoping to have a year-long celebration of the 75th anniversary.
“We will have exhibits. Hosting targeted discussions on current issues regarding racial in inequalities and injustices. We want to have youth involvement on Juneteenth. It all culminates in the annual Freedom Banquet in November,” said Woods.
Each year, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization’s big event was the annual Freedom Fund Banquet. It has been held at churches, like St. Luke’s United Methodist in Denton, and secular spaces, like the Milestone in Talbot County. Each year they have a different keynote speaker.
Ezola Webb, who is the chairperson of the communications committee, said of the banquet, “We get a big crowd. Over 150 people. It is lots of groups coming together — schools, churches, singing youth are involved. And we have praise dancing, kids who love doing their thing.”
The NAACP are sponsors and participate in the annual MLK Day “Unity for Community” March, held this year on Monday Jan. 17 in Denton.
“We still should honor Martin Luther King Day. He made a big difference. We needed someone to speak out. He was a brave person trying to make a change. We should learn to get along as one nation,” Webb said.
“We want to look at the 75th anniversary as another opportunity to inform the community to various activities as it looks at Caroline County but also the state and the nation. We want to heighten community awareness of the contributions and activities of the minority population so as to elevate that history, that heritage and that legacy in the minds of people. One of our goals, as is our mission, is to help insure the equality of rights of all people,” Woods said.
Lockerman High School was segregated until 1966, and then it become Lockerman Middle School. Woods says that the rich history of Lockerman High School — championships and trophies — got wiped out, when it became desegregated.
“Each generation can build on those kind of things and not be starting from scratch,” she said. Having a vibrant history and memory of their community is important to achieving an identity. Losing those physical traces of their accomplishments and culture is an impediment to rising up to equality.
The NAACP has an important role to play.
“Look at how equality of rights of all are maybe in jeopardy or not respected. It’s important that the mission — political, educational, social and economic equality of rights for all persons — is insured. Also, we want to eliminate discrimination and hatred among people that exists,” Woods said.
On a personal level, Woods has a philosophy that inspires her everyday.
“What can I do that will be uplifting and can help elevate awareness and the success of others. That is really one of the things that motivates and drives me. I want during strategic points of the year to inform people of what’s happening. To realize the true dream of our country, that takes all of us,” she said.
She was an educator in the public school system and at Chesapeake College, and Woods still thinks like a teacher.
“We need to expose students early on that opportunities are available so they can think beyond what they can see. We want to lift their thoughts and aspirations. The march is a reminder of freedom and justice for all and that there was a concerted effort to achieve what the nation says is fundamental,” she said.
There were several highlights to celebrate from the last year. Even with COVID, the NAACP was a vendor at the Juneteenth celebration in Denton, where they had a pop up tent and membership forms ready to go. They were also vendors at the Praise in the Park in Ridgely. They supported a Kwanzaa celebration in Easton. Sheriff Randy Bounds gave the group a tour of the new Caroline County Sheriff’s Office in Denton.
The Caroline NAACP has meetings the third Tuesday of each month. The locations vary, and because of pandemic, most meetings have been on Zoom. Topics include such issues as voting rights, health care disparities, educational standards and criminal justice reform.
To become a member, call the Secretary Darlene Lovelace at 410-634-2499.
