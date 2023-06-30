CAMBRIDGE — The Eastern Shore Coalition of NAACP Branches sent a letter June 23 to Del. Adrienne A. Jones, Speaker of the House of Delegates, protesting the request for removal of Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes as Speaker Pro Tempore.
“This action is an unfortunate blow to the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as Speaker Pro Tempore was the critical position through which our region had a voice at the leadership table,” they wrote.
“As you know, the Eastern Shore of Maryland has long been underrepresented in the state government. Our unique geographical location and perspective often mean that our needs and concerns must be uniquely addressed, and our voices must be sufficiently heard. Therefore, the position of Speaker Pro Tempore has been so important to us – it has given our region a vital seat at the table. It ensured the Eastern Shore’s access when important policy and legislative decisions were made.”
The letter goes on to say removing Sample-Hughes threatens to remove rural community voices from state leadership positions entirely and calls the move a political power play.
Both Jones, D-10, and Sample-Hughes, D-37A, were reelected to their positions in the House at the beginning of the Maryland General Assembly session in January. Jones asked Sample-Hughes to step down from her post on May 16. The request came after the two voted differently on several pieces of legislation.
In a statement released May 17, Sample-Hughes quoted Maryland House Rules indicating her term runs until the beginning of the next regular session of the General Assembly.
“I will continue to faithfully serve the citizens of District 37A in the Maryland House of Delegates until otherwise,” she said. “It is my firm belief that geographical diversity has a place in the Maryland House of Delegates.”
Sample-Hughes represents Dorchester and Wicomico counties and is the last representative from the Eastern Shore to hold a position in the House’s Leadership. Jones announced plans to replace her with a representative from Baltimore County.
The NAACP Branches called for Jones to reconsider her decision and to ensure geographical equity and fair representation for all regions of the state and asked to meet with her to discus their concerns.
The letter was signed by NAACP leaders from Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Somerset, Worcester and Wicomico counties. The letter was also signed by representatives of the Maryland Youth and College Division NAACP and the Caucus of African American Leaders on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
