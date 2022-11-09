GREENSBOBO — Celebrating 75 years of service, the NAACP Caroline County Branch will culminate its year-long 75th anniversary observance at its annual Freedom Fund Banquet. The banquet will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Greensboro Community Center in Greensboro. The event theme is “75 Years and Still Standing Strong for Freedom, Justice¸ and Equality.”
The keynote speaker for the event will be Pastor Barrington Ross of Robinson A.M.E. Church in Grasonville. Ross has extensive educational, professional, community and religious leadership and advocacy experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in teaching biology from North Carolina A&T University and a Master of Divinity degree from Payne Theological Seminary in Wilberforce, Ohio. He attended Duke Divinity School in Durham, NC, and is currently pursuing a certification in chaplaincy from the College of Pastoral Supervision and Psychotherapy. Retired as an educator, he was certified in Secondary Middle School Science, High School Biology, Earth and Space Science, and the Bible. He has worked in leadership with many science programs in middle schools, high schools, higher educational institutions, as well as local, regional, and national programs, with many of his students obtaining full scholarships to college. He has pastored at churches in several states, evangelized and preached in France, served on numerous civic and community boards, and been actively engaged in civil rights causes, such as protesting against immoral and unfair voting laws and low teacher pay.
During the banquet, awards will be presented to several county supporters and leaders, including:
Business Achievement Awards to Bennie Smith Funeral Homes, Bennie Smith, owner/operator, and Tuckahoe Animal Clinic, Dr. Hilliard Gardner, owner. Lifetime Achievement Awards to Elizabeth Pinkett and A. Michele Wayman; Faith-Based Organization Award to Abrams Memorial Church, Rev. Thomas Fisher, pastor; Community Organization/Service Award to Caroline County Public Library, Debby Bennett, executive director; and Youth Achievement Award to Syncere Turner.
The event will feature local, state and regional representation, musical entertainment and displays.
Dr. Willie G. Woods, president of the NAACP Caroline County Branch, noted, “The Freedom Fund Banquet is the primary fundraiser to support activities of the branch; and due to the pandemic, this is the first fundraiser since 2019.”
For tickets or more information contact any of the following members: Norma Robinson, 410-634-2038; Darlene Lovelace, 410-924-4718; Ezola Webb, 410-829-1258; Savannah Britt, 410-714-1726; or Doretha Coursey, 410-479-0952.
