FEDERALSBURG — The Caroline County NAACP, American Civil Liberties Union and the Caucus of African American Leaders – Eastern Shore are seeking to work with Federalsburg’s elected officials to address what they call a “racially discriminatory and unlawful election system.”
“The Town’s longstanding at-large election system has diminished and diluted the influence of Black voters such that no Black candidate in all Federalsburg history has been elected to the Town Council, despite burgeoning growth of the Black population to nearly half of Federalsburg’s population,” ACLU representatives wrote in an Aug. 24 letter to Federalsburg Mayor Kim Abner.
Federalsburg’s population is 2,799, according to Kristy Marshall, town clerk-treasurer. Of those, 1,533 are eligible, active voters, according to the Caroline County Board of Elections. The town elections usually draw a turn out of between 10% and 15%, Marshall said.
The letter goes on to say the town’s at-large election structure “enables the white plurality to bloc vote against candidates of choice of Black voters, shutting out Black candidates and ensuring the continuation of an all-white government.”
The town is governed by four council members and a mayor. Council members are elected to four-year terms, staggered so that two are elected every other year. The mayor is elected to a two-year term, and that seat is voted on in every election. The last election was in 2021. There were no Black candidates.
Federalsburg used to hold elections in the spring. The last April election was in 2009. In 2011, the town election moved to September. The town elections seem to average about five candidates between those running for mayor and council.
The ACLU letter references the six election cycles since then, noting “none of which resulted in the election of any person of color, notwithstanding the candidacies of strong Black candidates during this time.”
Between 2011 and 2021, 33 people sought town office, including three write-in candidates; three Black candidates ran for council. In 2011, Black candidate Cynthia Seymore tied with Ken Abner for the second council seat, 70 votes each, sending them to the first run-off election in the town’s history. Abner won in the run-off, 90 to 67. In 2017, Black candidates Roberta Butler and Angel Greene ran and lost to incumbent council members David Morean and Scott Phillips. Morean and Phillips received 79 and 70 votes; Greene and Butler, 44 and 33.
The ACLU letter says at-large voting and staggered terms have a discriminatory effect and dilute Black voting. It also claims Federalsburg is in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act based on the alleged “white bloc voting” alleged earlier.
The letter offers options for reform which would divide the town into two or four districts with half of those districts designed to include a majority of Black voters.
Dr. Willie Woods, president of the Caroline County NAACP, said the organization was approached about the issue by residents of Federalsburg.
“Black residents of Federalsburg need to have their serious concerns about a lack of fair representation in town elections addressed, which is why we decided to collaborate with the ACLU and the Caucus of African American Leaders to request a meeting with Mayor Abner,” Woods said in a news release.
In a phone interview Tuesday, Woods said she was encouraged by the mayor’s prompt response and promise to bring the matter before the town council.
She said she hopes the meeting will result in “meaningful adjustment that will bring forth opportunities for representation.”
Changing the election process is just one step in a host of strategies to produce a more representative government, including work to “get out the vote” and recruiting candidates for office, she said.
